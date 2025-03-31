NICOLE FRITZ: Zelensky visit gives SA the chance to mend damaged global standing
The country must be unapologetic in framing itself as a staunch upholder and reformer of the existing multilateral system
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is slated to visit SA towards the end of April. While each day’s tumult in Trumpland seems to exceed the one before, Ukraine and SA have respectively provoked two of the most explosive recent Trump-ordered exits: the directive to Zelensky to leave the White House after the Oval Office shouting match, and the expulsion of SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool.
Zelensky and Ramaphosa may have cause to rethink the SA visit. The sheer spite and conspiracy-inclined mindset of the Trump administration may have each speculating whether they can afford the ire such a visit might provoke from Trump. SABC senior international news editor Sophie Mokoena wrote recently on X that the number two demand of SA from the US is that we stop Zelensky’s visit to the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.