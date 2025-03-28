DAAN STEENKAMP: Printing money does not create jobs and indebted SA’s luck will not hold
There is no shortcut and issuing debt in one’s own currency is no protection against going bankrupt
28 March 2025 - 05:00
At the heart of SA’s ongoing budget debacle is a difference of perspectives on the role of the budget in setting SA’s policy agenda.
Most groups believe the answer to the country’s problems is some combination of slowing the growth of government expenditure, raising taxes, and implementing economic reforms. Others argue that a major cause of our low growth is ongoing fiscal consolidation...
