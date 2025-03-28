Tightening global supply outlook provides support after the US imposes tariffs against countries buying oil from Venezuela
Legislation is morally egregious, economically irrational and politically unnecessary
Hopeful DA leader says compromise wrangle is not unusual for coalition governments
African leaders have expressed concern over the way they are scored by the big ratings agencies
Foreign investor pullback and fiscal pressures push borrowing costs higher despite rate cut
Gold Fields CEO will need to fight for control of Australian mine
Emanuel Macron emphasises to King Letsie France is well aware of the nation he rules after Trump mocking
In the end it’s those on the field who really know the ropes
Tesla cars have fewer imported components than brands like GM and Ford
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Press freedom under pressure
Trump nominates media critic for US ambassador to SA
MARIANNE MERTEN: Hard turn to the right, dehumanisation ahead
BIG READ: Trump’s revolt has just begun
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Media freedom is disappearing from democracy
