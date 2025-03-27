HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Failed DRC mission — what now?
Focus needs to be on issues such as border security, maintaining a core strike force and rebuilding the SANDF
27 March 2025 - 05:00
The decision to terminate the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was the right one. The mission should never have been launched.
It was unrealistic to expect 5,000 Sadc troops to somehow achieve what the UN stabilisation mission in the DRC (Monusco) had not achieved with 15,000 troops...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.