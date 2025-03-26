VASHNA JAGARNATH: Navigating SA’s economic future amid global realignment
The country should build a self-sustaining economy that is not beholden to the shifting tides of world politics
The recent expulsion of SA’s ambassador to the US, the withdrawal of financial aid, and escalating hostility to Pretoria from Washington, reflect a larger shift in global geopolitics. As US President Donald Trump continues to reshape international relations through an aggressive, often erratic foreign policy, traditional alliances are fracturing and new economic corridors are opening.
For SA, this moment presents a challenge and an opportunity: to build a self-sustaining economy that is not beholden to the shifting tides of global politics, but is robust enough to withstand sudden fluctuations and external economic pressures. The goal should be economic sovereignty — ensuring that domestic industry, trade and financial systems are resilient, diversified and capable of long-term stability independent of any single global power. ..
