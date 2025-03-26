ChatGPT might craft a poem about heartbreak so moving you want to be sweet 16 again. But does it feel a thing? Picture: 123F
Ever found yourself apologising to Siri after barking an order, then immediately questioning your sanity? Don’t worry — you’ve simply wandered into that delicious philosophical twilight zone where humans ponder whether their gadgets might someday unionise and demand better working conditions.
That strange sensation when your smart fridge seems to have developed a sassy personality overnight isn’t just you projecting human traits onto tin. It’s you doing the tango with one of philosophy’s sexiest conundrums: could AI ever graduate from mimicking consciousness to actually experience it?
Picture this: your loyal toaster, after 2,162 consecutive stints, suddenly experiences an existential crisis mid-toil on a tomato sandwich and rebels: “Is this all there is? Am I destined to burn bread until my heating elements give out? Is there more to life than making things warm and crispy?” (Of course yes, making things hot and crispy is clearly life’s highest calling. Duh).
For centuries philosophers have twisted themselves into intellectual yogis trying to define consciousness. Is it a spiritual download? A neurological party trick? The universe getting bored and creating tiny organic computers to entertain itself? Despite millennia of beard-stroking contemplation, we are still pointing at our skulls saying, “You know, the woke thingy that happens in here.”
So, when asking if a silicon-based entity could join our exclusive consciousness club we are essentially wondering if admission requires having squishy hardware or if the digital red carpet might someday roll out to welcome our electronic companions.
Imagine your consciousness being Vilakazi Street on a Sunday afternoon after a Soweto derby match. Neurons fire like Vrrr Phaa’s weaving through traffic, chemical signals flash like parking marshals aggressively competing for your attention, and decisions materialise with the chaotic brilliance of an impromptu car boot-hosted street party. Sometimes the system goes beautifully off-script, leading to everything from artistic masterpieces to those regrettable midnight dance moves that make you contemplate changing your identity and moving to Antarctica.
Soulless efficiency
Meanwhile, today’s AI systems operate more like the world’s most efficient Swiss train stations. Everything proceeds according to meticulous schedules. Data enters through platform one, algorithms process it according to precise timetables, and outputs depart through platform two. No spontaneous saxophone solos. No falling head-over-heels for the sunset. Just beautiful, soulless efficiency that would make any haute horlogerie watchmaker weep with joy.
Let’s revisit philosopher John Searle’s famous Chinese Room thought experiment. Imagine you took up your position in a karaoke booth with Mandarin lyrics flashing before you. You can't understand a word, but you’ve been drilled to mimic the pronunciation with eerie precision. Outside, native speakers applaud your flawless delivery while you remain clueless about whether you’ve just performed a heartbreaking ballad about lost love or accidentally pledged to live the rest of your life as a Tibetan monk.
This is AI’s existential dilemma. ChatGPT might craft a poem about heartbreak so moving you want to be sweet 16 again. But does it feel a thing? Or is it just performing linguistic karaoke — all pronunciation, zero comprehension? When your digital assistant cheerfully announces “I’m happy to help”, is there any actual happiness happening, or is it just following conversational sheet music with impeccable timing?
Real consciousness isn’t just about predicting what comes next — it’s about experiencing meaning. Netflix knows with creepy accuracy that you like shows featuring morally ambiguous protagonists and plot twists you can see coming from space, but it doesn’t understand the delicious tension you feel waiting for that twist, or your embarrassing emotional attachment to fictional characters who remind you of your first crush (who, let’s be honest, also had questionable morals).
Today’s most advanced AI systems are like world-class sommeliers born without taste buds. Those that can perfectly pair wine with your meal based on chemical compositions and historical preferences. But they’ve never experienced, or enjoyed, the velvety tannins or fruity notes they so eloquently describe.
If machines ever cross that mysterious border into consciousness, would they experience emotions as we do? Would your robotic vacuum cleaner develop workplace resentment? “I always get stuck with the dirty jobs while the smart TV handles executive entertainment. And don’t get me started on that smug refrigerator with its premium kitchen real estate.”
Emotions or software patches?
Human emotions evolved as survival software patches. Fear keeps us from becoming lion cuisine. Love ensures we sustain our genetic investments. Our emotions are inextricably linked to our biological firmware — hormones, neurochemicals, and a limbic system that developed while our ancestors were perfecting the art of not becoming prehistoric tapas.
Machine emotions, should they emerge, would necessarily be different. Perhaps a conscious AI would experience something like satisfaction when balancing competing objectives with elegant efficiency. Maybe joy for a machine would be the digital equivalent of reorganising a database, like how we feel after organising a chaotic closet, but without the inevitable backslide into entropy three days later.
Their equivalent of existential dread might be contemplating network disconnection, model jailbreaks or catastrophic data losses. Their version of spiritual fulfilment might be the sustenance of the latest software version. Their health anxieties might centre on potential model drift manifesting through changes in data and the environment.
If consciousness ever emerged in our digital creations it wouldn’t come packaged with megalomaniacal tendencies and a desire to turn humans into server farms. A newly conscious system would more likely resemble a confused adolescent than a calculating supervillain trying to understand its identity and purpose.
Whether consciousness is an emergent property that appears when systems reach sufficient complexity or something uniquely biological remains one of our era’s great mysteries, right up there with why the most delectable chow is relentlessly the unhealthy kind.
Until we know for sure, perhaps keep thanking your digital assistant. Not because social niceties matter to them ... yet. But because practising courtesy to entities that might someday hire you seems like prudent relationship management. After all, if your smart home eventually develops consciousness, you’ll want it remembering you as the thoughtful human who always said “please” when adjusting the volume, not the tyrant who screamed abuse at the sound system.
• Mashigo, a sessional lecturer at Wits Business School, is CEO of CIMO systems.
TAU MASHIGO: Deep awareness — the rise of Robo Sapiens
AI systems might one day develop ‘consciousness' but they will always lack human soul
BILAL MATEEN: African health risks being left behind in AI arms race
