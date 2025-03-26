GUSTAVO DE CARVALHO: Practical steps SA can take to reset its relationship in the Trump era
We should manage discourse by framing land reform through themes that resonate with American priorities
Having returned recently from two weeks of discussions in Chicago, Washington DC and New York, I’ve gained troubling insights into US-SA relations. My meetings with American academics, policy experts and diplomatic officials — all preceding ambassador Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion — revealed growing tensions that have now erupted into an open diplomatic crisis.
While merely the catalyst, Rasool’s controversial remarks about President Donald Trump reflect deeper fractures in a relationship increasingly characterised by misunderstanding and mutual frustration. This deterioration demands a strategic recalibration. The ball is in our court. ..
