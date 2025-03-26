CHRISTOPHER RUTLEDGE: Stilfontein tragedy demands urgent affirmation of the SAHRC’s role
The chapter 9 institution is treated as a toothless dog whose weak bark is ignored and its bite dismissed
26 March 2025 - 15:33
The humanitarian crisis that unfolded in Stilfontein, culminating in the deaths of 93 working-class black miners through state-induced starvation, is a grim reminder of the precarious state of human rights protections in SA.
The appalling lack of response from parliament and the executive to this atrocity raises critical questions about whether the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) can meaningfully fulfil its constitutional mandate without either judicial affirmation or legislative strengthening. ..
