NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Trump may need Brics nations to help him fulfil campaign promises
Reaching agreements with China, Iran and Russia could see US spending cuts reach the Pentagon
25 March 2025 - 05:00
Donald Trump is well known for being somewhat flexible with the truth, and his first weeks in office have done little to change that impression.
Having pledged to radically reduce the US budget deficit, reindustrialise the country and end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, Trump is struggling to deliver on his promises. He may need help from the Brics bloc to achieve these ambitious goals. ..
