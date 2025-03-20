JUN KAJEE: Trump revokes secret service protection for Hunter Biden’s SA sojourn

Hunter Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, the US, July 26 2023. Picture: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS
In a dramatic turn of events, US president Donald Trump has revoked secret service protection for Hunter Biden, son of former president Joe Biden, after a controversial trip to SA.
The decision followed remarks Trump made during a visit to the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, where he was questioned about Hunter’s security detail.
An unidentified reporter asked: “Sir, there were 18 secret service agents protecting Hunter Biden in SA this weekend,” and inquired about the funding and potential revocation of this protection.
Trump responded, “Well, we have done that with many,” referencing his administration’s previous actions to remove secret service details from certain individuals.
Trump added: “I would say if there are 18 with Hunter Biden, that will be something I’ll look at this afternoon. OK? I just heard about it for the first time. So you have 18 secret service going — where is he, exactly?”
Upon learning Biden was in SA, Trump added: “SA, you know is on a watch list... because what they’re doing to people is brutal. And I’ve stopped having money go to SA. You know that. Billions of dollars. So he’s in SA. That’s very interesting. All right. I’m going to take a look at that. Thank you very much.”
Biden, whose wife is South African, was scheduled to appear for a deposition this week in a lawsuit he filed against Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump aide, and Ziegler’s nonprofit organisation, Marco Polo. The lawsuit centres on allegations relating to the dissemination of data from Hunter’s infamous laptop.
The trip coincides with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s upcoming visit to SA on April 10 for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The coincidental timing has reignited interest in Hunter Biden’s past connections to Ukraine.
His involvement with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian oil and gas company, began in April 2014 when he joined the company’s board of directors. At the time his father was serving as US vice-president and was the Obama administration’s point person for Ukraine policy.
Hunter’s initial salary was reportedly $1m a year, which was later reduced to about $500,000 annually in March 2017.
According to the House oversight committee, Hunter and his business partner Devon Archer received about $6.5m in total from Burisma.
Critics argue that Hunter was hired primarily for his political connections, as he had no prior experience in the energy sector. During his tenure on the board he was alleged to have been involved in efforts to influence US policy.
These allegations gained renewed attention when Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for Hunter on December 1 2024, covering all federal offences committed or potentially committed between January 1 2014 and December 1 2024, shielding Hunter from prosecution for his Burisma dealings and other controversial activities.
Intensified scrutiny
Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic last year saying, “No one f***s with a Biden.” This remark, widely interpreted as a reflection of the Biden family’s perceived influence and untouchability, has only intensified public scrutiny of Hunter’s business dealings and the extent to which his family connections may have shielded him from accountability.
Trump has consistently expressed strong disapproval of Hunter, often criticising him publicly and taking actions that reflect this sentiment. Upon revoking Hunter’s secret service protection he called the number of agents assigned to him “ridiculous” and “absurd,” and questioned the use of taxpayer money to fund his security.
Trump also expressed interest in investigating why Hunter was in SA with secret service protection. These efforts appear to be part of a broader pattern of Trump challenging figures he perceives as adversaries, particularly those connected to the Biden family.
With the US recently expelling SA’s ambassador and suspending critical aid programmes, Hunter Biden’s presence in the country presents a delicate challenge for Pretoria.
If he were to meet Zelensky on SA soil it could be seen as a provocative move by the Trump administration.In light of the sensitive diplomatic climate, allowing a controversial figure like Hunter Biden to remain in SA could be construed as the country taking sides in internal US political disputes and may jeopardise efforts to repair relations with the Trump administration.
• Kajee is a lecturer and adjunct faculty member at Ling Tung University in Taiwan, focusing on internationalisation and intercultural communication.
