HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Accelerating the decline of the SANDF
Chronic underfunding will leave the SA National Defence Force little more than a militia unable to control our airspace or waters
20 March 2025 - 05:00
This year’s budget confirmed that the government is either deeply delusional or clueless regarding strategic and defence matters. The increase of 0.78% against inflation of more than 4% is a decrease in real terms, as is the estimated 3% growth over the medium-term expenditure framework period.
This just as the peace enforcement mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has failed, largely due to chronic underfunding of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), which could not provide the air support the mission clearly needed...
