YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Getting back to the real issues affecting US-SA relations
Mistra panellists emphasise the importance of the US economy for SA and its exports
Given the publicity and effect a few minutes out of a two-hour webinar have had, it may be easy to forget the real issues that were discussed at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra)-hosted event that gave rise to the recent diplomatic fallout between the US and SA.
Last week’s webinar came after numerous pieces of research and events the institute has undertaken on global issues. A few days before we had hosted a discussion on the Article IV Report issued by the IMF, a ritual Mistra has engaged in for the past three years. In December last year we hosted a webinar on the “Syrian Imbroglio” which unpacked developments in that country as they were unfolding. ..
