RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: What happens next in SA-US relations?
SA is an economically expendable player that can be used to set an example for others
SA ambassador Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion from the US has plunged the country into a fresh diplomatic crisis, worsening already strained relations with the US. While tensions had been simmering for some time, this event represents a seismic shift and will require urgent firefighting from Pretoria.
To be sure, maintaining good relations with the US is imperative for SA. Continued friction could catalyse severe financial market contagion, cripple bilateral trade (valued at about $20bn a year) and curtail investment into the country. While partners such as China and the EU have gestured in the direction of filling gaps left by the US, challenging domestic conditions across various partner states limit their capacity to fill this void. The truth is the relationship with the US is one SA can ill-afford to walk away from without significant economic and diplomatic ramifications. ..
