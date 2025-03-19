Opinion

CARTOON: Trump’s Gaza air cover

19 March 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, March 19 2025
Wednesday, March 19 2025

Israeli strikes kill more than 400 in Gaza ‘night of hell’

Attacks threaten to collapse two-month ceasefire as IDF vows to use more force to free hostages held by Hamas
World
17 hours ago

Traumatised Gaza children face aid blocks on return to school

Most children need mental health support for trauma, aid agencies say
World
1 day ago

No talks to settle Gazans in Somaliland

Somaliland’s foreign minister says he has not received a proposal in that regard and no talks are under way with anyone about Palestinians
World
4 days ago

Israel and Hamas ready for next round of ceasefire talks

Hamas says there are ‘positive indicators’ for second-phase talks as Israel readies delegation for Doha
World
1 week ago

Trump breaks with US policy, spells out emphatic warning for Hamas

US holds unprecedented secret talks with Hamas on securing the release of US hostages held in Gaza
World
1 week ago
Tuesday, March 18 2025
Tuesday, March 18 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: Too late to escape tsunami for ANC, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg
Opinion / Editorials
3.
LETTER: Sandton Drive renaming opposed
Opinion / Letters
4.
IMRAAN BUCCUS: ANC KZN’s makeover could be too ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: The economics of stagnation
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.