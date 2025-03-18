TAU MASHIGO: The uncanny parallels between teaching humans and training AI

The skills that made us special — critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving — are precisely what we are teaching machines to do better than us, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
I have vivid memories of when my early schoolteacher made us memorise multiplication tables, with the pedagogy often taking a rhythmic poetic route. It turns out we have been doing the same thing to poor artificial intelligence (AI) models, bar that special gold star afforded to a pupil in recognition of being the best at regurgitation.
The similarities between how we educate humans and train AI are not just interesting but also downright eerie, and possibly a little embarrassing for us humans who thought we were special.
The mind-numbing memorisation in schools precedes the higher-order thinking requirements for showing up intelligently. This is akin to how traditional models such as GPT-4o, DeepSeek V3, Claude Sonnet 3.5 and their silicon siblings started — as glorified pattern-recognition machines. They essentially take the form of expensive parrots with photographic memories. They are typically trained to operate in the “what” realm.
But the new cool kids on the block — reasoning models such as OpenAI’s o-series, DeepSeek R1, xAI’s Grok-3 Think and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking — are taught to think step-by-step through problems. These AI reasoning models are essentially doing their maths homework out loud, showing “how” their work is done, token by token, in what is called “chain-of-thought” reasoning.
It is similar to watching a nervous student solving a mathematics problem on the board, with a precocious bunch of kids giggling intermittently in the background.
Let’s be honest, humans would be feral creatures without supervision. That is why we have parents, teachers and that one friend who stops us from posting cringeworthy content at 2am.
AI models are not much different, except their parents come in the form of labelled data and “reinforcement learning from human feedback” (RLHF), which is essentially thousands of humans saying “good bot” or “bad bot” until the AI gets it right.
The pursuit? Independence.
We want models that can reason without a human constantly looking over their shoulder, just like we want humans who do not call their parents to ask how to tie their laces at age 25. Are we really preparing AI for true independence, or just creating the illusion of autonomy within carefully curated boundaries?
The real question is not whether machines can learn like humans, but whether humans can learn from how machines learn.
Are we en route to commissioning AI agents, or mere AI assistants that leverage humans-in-the-loop? If we overcome this unbounded agentic hurdle, will we be on path to artificial general intelligence? That is the million-dollar ethical question.
Have you met someone so specialised in one area that they are practically useless at everything else? That is “overfitting” in the world of AI; the academic equivalent of an AI model that is fantastic at identifying cats in photos but thinks every furry image is some kind of feline takeover conspiracy.
Humans develop dogma too, clinging to outdated ideas despite evidence to the contrary. “The earth is flat!” postulates your grand uncle at a festive family gathering; while an overfitted model might insist with equal confidence that all birds must have yellow beaks because that is what it saw in its training data.
On the flip side, there is underfitting, which comes because of sleeping through every class since creche. Both underfitted AIs and undereducated humans make wild, simplistic generalisations that make experts gnash their teeth. “All politicians are the same!” is the human version of an underfitted AI that can’t tell the difference between a poodle and a mop. Or is it...?
Here’s where things get spicy: as AI models transform from simple statistical tools into reasoning powerhouses on the path to artificial general intelligence, we humans might need to up our game. The skills that made us special — critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving — are precisely what we are teaching machines to do better than us.
But maybe, just maybe, this isn't a zero-sum game. Perhaps by understanding how machines learn we can revolutionise human education. If we focus on teaching humans the “how” rather than just the “what,” we might create a generation of super-thinkers who work alongside AI rather than competing against it. Or we could all just become pets for our humanoid indunas.
Perhaps this could usher in an era of differentiated assessments for learning interventions — those that would test the core understanding of phenomena as opposed to the ability to recall. Perhaps AI can finally be invited into classrooms and exam rooms. Terms and conditions apply!
The next time you watch someone learn to read or solve problems, take a moment to appreciate that somewhere a data scientist or data engineer is essentially doing the same thing with a neural network. The line between silicon and neurons, between parameters and neural pathways, between context windows and consciousness, gets blurrier every day.
The real question is not whether machines can learn like humans, but whether humans can learn from how machines learn. Because if there’s one thing more terrifying than AI becoming too human-like, it’s the realisation that maybe humans were just complicated algorithms all along. But hey, at least only we humans still enjoy a cracking good laugh. For now.
• Mashigo, a certified director who sits on several boards, is a former CTO who is now a business integration and leadership coaching.
