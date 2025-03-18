IMRAAN BUCCUS: ANC KZN’s makeover could be too little, too late

ANC KZN’s makeover is being spearheaded by secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has undertaken a quiet yet profound transformation, in effect staging a garage sale of its more contemporary furniture from the “Taliban Store” represented by former provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and erstwhile provincial chair Siboniso Duma.
In their place, the party’s national executive committee has installed, from two and three generations ago, a provincial task team leadership slate headed by veteran politician Mike Mabuyakhulu. The makeover also includes seasoned figures such as Jeff Radebe and Thoko Didiza, signalling a return to an era of more measured, traditional leadership.
A key element of this radical intervention, which is being spearheaded by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, has been the introduction of political education classes led by, among others, ANC stalwart Mac Maharaj. At face value the move is intended to restore ideological clarity and discipline in the party, reinforcing its historical principles at a time of deep internal reflection. But the burning question remains: is this reinvention simply too little, too late?
A cynical view is that the shake-up is actually Mbalula kick-starting his campaign for the ANC presidency by removing people with suspect loyalties, including MK party sleeper cells. The rocky political terrain in KwaZulu-Natal has shifted dramatically in the months since the May general election, with the IFP surging to prominence and reclaiming its position as the lead party in the provincial government.
Under premier Thami Ntuli the party has seized the reins of government with gusto, tidying up uncomfortable loose ends the ANC has historically kicked into touch. The IFP has also rolled out a strategy to charm the province’s Indian community, which has since 1994 shown that it has tremendous swing potential in both provincial and local government elections.
The Taliban faction has been oblivious to the strategic political and funding value of this community, unceremoniously cutting out ANC diehards such as Ravi Pillay and Logie Naidoo from any significant party or government roles.
A few days ago, IFP MEC for sports, arts & culture Mntomuhle Khawula handed over the beachfront site for the construction of the Indian indenture sculpture that was first mooted in 2010 to honour plantation workers shipped from India under the British colonial regime between 1860 and 1911.
Under the ANC, the project never got off the ground as factions in the Indian community pulled in different directions. Ntuli gave an ear to the obstructionists and then firmly made the decision that the project would proceed without further delay.
Meanwhile, despite its internal power struggles, Jacob Zuma’s MK party is positioning itself for the 2026 local government elections. With the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality — a tempting piggy bank and long-time ANC stronghold — firmly in its sights, MK sees itself as the lead contender in the fight to control municipal resources and stamp its authority on the province.
The ANC’s decision to revert to more experienced leadership is a tacit acknowledgment of past missteps and the need for a steady hand. However, the move may also signal an implicit admission that the Mtolo-Duma coterie had alienated significant portions of the membership and electorate. Whether this rearranging of house will be enough to regain lost ground remains uncertain, particularly given the ANC’s fast dissipating support base.
The IFP’s resurgence is not just a temporary shift — it represents a broader realignment of political loyalties in KwaZulu-Natal. The party has successfully leveraged its historical support base while capitalising on disillusionment with the ANC’s conduct.
For all its internal disarray MK has tapped into populist sentiment and nostalgia for Zuma’s brand of leadership, drawing growing support from disenchanted ANC supporters. The halls of the ANC provincial office at Pixley ka Isaka Seme House and its regional structures are constantly thick with intrigue that batches are just waiting for Zuma’s call to publicly switch allegiance.
Given these realities, the ANC’s latest course correction may be viewed as a desperate attempt to restore credibility and unity in its ranks. However, the party faces a daunting challenge in convincing the electorate that this makeover is more than just a cosmetic exercise. With the IFP tightening its grip on the provincial government and MK eyeing local government control, the ANC’s hold on KwaZulu-Natal is more precarious than ever.
As the 2026 local government elections loom the question for the ANC is not just whether it can reclaim lost ground, but whether it can remain a relevant force in the province at all.
• Dr Buccus is senior research associate at the Auwal Socioeconomic Research Institute and research fellow at the University of the Free State.
IMRAAN BUCCUS: ANC KZN’s makeover could be too little, too late
The ANC’s move may signal an implicit admission that the Mtolo-Duma clique alienated many
Radebe-led task team begins rebuilding ANC in KwaZulu-Natal
