JUANITA DU PREEZ: Policy romanticism is failing criminal justice in SA

SA is a country at war with itself. Not in the literal sense — though the daily toll of murder, robbery and assault might suggest otherwise — but in the way it chooses to confront crime.
On one side are ordinary citizens, desperate for safety, tired of living in fear and demanding a justice system that actually delivers justice. On the other side is a bureaucratic state, obsessed with abstract ideals, technocratic solutions and what attorney Daniël Eloff calls “policy romanticism” — the naive belief that writing a law is the same as enforcing it.
The SA Law Reform Commission’s (SALRC) recently published discussion papers on the Criminal Procedure Act are the latest example of this disconnect. They are filled with progressive language about efficiency, human rights and systemic reform, but in practice they will do little more than weaken law enforcement, embolden criminals and leave victims even more vulnerable.
These proposals, which seek to overhaul arrest, bail, alternative dispute resolution and victim participation in the criminal justice system, are filled with well-meaning ideas about efficiency, fairness and reducing systemic burdens. Yet none of them will make a meaningful difference on the ground. Worse still, some of them actively undermine the fight against crime by prioritising administrative convenience over accountability, and by favouring the rights of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens.
To anyone paying attention, these so-called reforms will not result in justice being done. They will only ensure that justice is further delayed — and ultimately denied.
To be fair, the SALRC is not responsible for the failures of implementation. Its role is to research, consult and propose legal reforms — not to enforce them. But therein lies the problem: the endless cycle of planning, revising and drafting creates the illusion of progress while in reality nothing changes. Instead of fixing what is broken we get more frameworks, more guidelines and more discussion papers — all of which delay decisive action.
This bureaucratic inertia allows dysfunction to fester as politicians and officials hide behind “ongoing reform” while crime continues unchecked.
Revolving door
One of the most alarming aspects of the proposed reforms is how they continue the trend of treating bail as an administrative hurdle rather than a serious judicial process with real consequences. The SALRC discussion paper acknowledges problems such as overcrowded prisons and case backlogs, yet its response is not to improve efficiency in the court system but to make it easier for accused criminals to get out of jail.
Currently, criminals — including repeat offenders — are routinely granted bail under weak conditions. Victims are often not notified of bail hearings, and the burden is placed on the prosecution to prove why an accused should not be released, rather than on the accused to prove why they deserve their freedom. The proposed reforms do little to correct this.
The results are predictable. Violent offenders are released into communities where they intimidate witnesses, commit further crimes and erode public confidence in the justice system. The idea that more lenient bail conditions will somehow improve justice is absurd. In reality, it only turns the criminal justice system into a revolving door, where criminals are arrested, processed and released, and then continue their crimes while victims live in fear.
The broader philosophy underpinning these reforms is based on the false assumption that SA’s crime problem can be solved by making the justice system more lenient and less punitive. This is the same logic that has led to calls for decriminalising certain offences, reducing prison sentences and even exploring “restorative justice” alternatives.
But the fundamental problem is not that we punish criminals too harshly — it’s that we barely punish them at all. SA has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world, yet conviction rates remain shamefully low. Arrests are often bungled, dockets go missing and cases drag on for years. A criminal justice system that does not consistently punish crime does not deter crime.
Reducing the role of arrests, expanding bail provisions and relying more on non-trial resolutions does not fix these failures. It simply rewards them. The fastest way to restore faith in the justice system is not by making it more “inclusive” or “efficient” for criminals. It’s by ensuring criminals actually face real consequences for their actions.
‘Negotiation’
One of the most naive elements of the discussion papers is their support for alternative dispute resolution as a way of dealing with certain criminal cases. The idea is that some matters — particularly those involving “minor” offences — could be resolved outside the traditional court system through mediation, restitution and negotiated settlements.
This may work in the world of contract disputes and minor business fraud. But in a country plagued by gender-based violence, armed robbery and violent assaults, the idea that criminals should be able to “negotiate” their way out of consequences is laughable.
The real-world application of alternative dispute resolution in violent crime cases is deeply problematic. Offenders often manipulate the process, using it as a loophole to escape accountability. Victims, especially in domestic violence cases, are often pressured into accepting resolutions that allow their abusers to go free. The justice system already struggles to protect victims; introducing more bureaucratic mechanisms to keep criminals out of prison will only make it worse.
SA does not need more theoretical justice. It needs real justice.
Theodore Roosevelt, in his famous “Man in the Arena” speech, praised the “doers of deeds” — those who take real action rather than merely criticising from the sidelines. In SA the real “doers of deeds” are the communities fighting to protect themselves from crime, often despite the failures of the state.
One of the most effective ways to restore law and order is to empower these communities by decentralising policing. Right now the SA Police Service is a top-heavy, bureaucratic institution that is slow to respond and almost impossible to hold accountable. Local police stations, which should be hubs of crime prevention, are instead drowning in red tape and mismanagement.
If communities were given real oversight over their local police — if station commanders answered directly to local safety forums rather than to Pretoria — accountability would improve almost overnight. Criminals would no longer be able to rely on a slow-moving, distant justice system to shield them from consequences. Instead, they would face the direct, immediate enforcement of the law by those who are most invested in seeing their neighbourhoods safe.
This is not just theory; it’s common sense. Countries with strong local policing structures have far more effective crime prevention systems than those with centralised police forces. The more localised and accountable a police force is, the more effective it becomes.
Reality-based reforms
The problem with SA’s criminal justice system is not that we are too harsh. It is that we are not serious enough about consequences. Instead of prioritising the safety of citizens, we have a state obsessed with reducing the so-called “burden” of criminals.
The SALRC’s discussion papers are yet another example of the belief that good intentions and paperwork can replace tough, practical action. But SA does not need more policy. It needs policing. It needs real justice, real enforcement and real accountability.
If we want to turn the tide against crime we must stop looking for shortcuts. We must abandon the idea that we can reason with violent criminals or “divert” them away from the justice system. We must reject the notion that diluting consequences will somehow improve accountability.
What we need are leaders who are willing to enforce the law, empower communities and restore justice. Anything less is just another policy illusion.
• Du Preez is with civil rights organisation Action Society, which advocates for justice system reform.
JUANITA DU PREEZ: Policy romanticism is failing criminal justice in SA
Law reform commission’s papers on the Criminal Procedure Act will do little more than weaken law enforcement
SA is a country at war with itself. Not in the literal sense — though the daily toll of murder, robbery and assault might suggest otherwise — but in the way it chooses to confront crime.
On one side are ordinary citizens, desperate for safety, tired of living in fear and demanding a justice system that actually delivers justice. On the other side is a bureaucratic state, obsessed with abstract ideals, technocratic solutions and what attorney Daniël Eloff calls “policy romanticism” — the naive belief that writing a law is the same as enforcing it.
The SA Law Reform Commission’s (SALRC) recently published discussion papers on the Criminal Procedure Act are the latest example of this disconnect. They are filled with progressive language about efficiency, human rights and systemic reform, but in practice they will do little more than weaken law enforcement, embolden criminals and leave victims even more vulnerable.
These proposals, which seek to overhaul arrest, bail, alternative dispute resolution and victim participation in the criminal justice system, are filled with well-meaning ideas about efficiency, fairness and reducing systemic burdens. Yet none of them will make a meaningful difference on the ground. Worse still, some of them actively undermine the fight against crime by prioritising administrative convenience over accountability, and by favouring the rights of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens.
To anyone paying attention, these so-called reforms will not result in justice being done. They will only ensure that justice is further delayed — and ultimately denied.
To be fair, the SALRC is not responsible for the failures of implementation. Its role is to research, consult and propose legal reforms — not to enforce them. But therein lies the problem: the endless cycle of planning, revising and drafting creates the illusion of progress while in reality nothing changes. Instead of fixing what is broken we get more frameworks, more guidelines and more discussion papers — all of which delay decisive action.
This bureaucratic inertia allows dysfunction to fester as politicians and officials hide behind “ongoing reform” while crime continues unchecked.
Revolving door
One of the most alarming aspects of the proposed reforms is how they continue the trend of treating bail as an administrative hurdle rather than a serious judicial process with real consequences. The SALRC discussion paper acknowledges problems such as overcrowded prisons and case backlogs, yet its response is not to improve efficiency in the court system but to make it easier for accused criminals to get out of jail.
Currently, criminals — including repeat offenders — are routinely granted bail under weak conditions. Victims are often not notified of bail hearings, and the burden is placed on the prosecution to prove why an accused should not be released, rather than on the accused to prove why they deserve their freedom. The proposed reforms do little to correct this.
The results are predictable. Violent offenders are released into communities where they intimidate witnesses, commit further crimes and erode public confidence in the justice system. The idea that more lenient bail conditions will somehow improve justice is absurd. In reality, it only turns the criminal justice system into a revolving door, where criminals are arrested, processed and released, and then continue their crimes while victims live in fear.
The broader philosophy underpinning these reforms is based on the false assumption that SA’s crime problem can be solved by making the justice system more lenient and less punitive. This is the same logic that has led to calls for decriminalising certain offences, reducing prison sentences and even exploring “restorative justice” alternatives.
But the fundamental problem is not that we punish criminals too harshly — it’s that we barely punish them at all. SA has one of the highest violent crime rates in the world, yet conviction rates remain shamefully low. Arrests are often bungled, dockets go missing and cases drag on for years. A criminal justice system that does not consistently punish crime does not deter crime.
Reducing the role of arrests, expanding bail provisions and relying more on non-trial resolutions does not fix these failures. It simply rewards them. The fastest way to restore faith in the justice system is not by making it more “inclusive” or “efficient” for criminals. It’s by ensuring criminals actually face real consequences for their actions.
‘Negotiation’
One of the most naive elements of the discussion papers is their support for alternative dispute resolution as a way of dealing with certain criminal cases. The idea is that some matters — particularly those involving “minor” offences — could be resolved outside the traditional court system through mediation, restitution and negotiated settlements.
This may work in the world of contract disputes and minor business fraud. But in a country plagued by gender-based violence, armed robbery and violent assaults, the idea that criminals should be able to “negotiate” their way out of consequences is laughable.
The real-world application of alternative dispute resolution in violent crime cases is deeply problematic. Offenders often manipulate the process, using it as a loophole to escape accountability. Victims, especially in domestic violence cases, are often pressured into accepting resolutions that allow their abusers to go free. The justice system already struggles to protect victims; introducing more bureaucratic mechanisms to keep criminals out of prison will only make it worse.
SA does not need more theoretical justice. It needs real justice.
Theodore Roosevelt, in his famous “Man in the Arena” speech, praised the “doers of deeds” — those who take real action rather than merely criticising from the sidelines. In SA the real “doers of deeds” are the communities fighting to protect themselves from crime, often despite the failures of the state.
One of the most effective ways to restore law and order is to empower these communities by decentralising policing. Right now the SA Police Service is a top-heavy, bureaucratic institution that is slow to respond and almost impossible to hold accountable. Local police stations, which should be hubs of crime prevention, are instead drowning in red tape and mismanagement.
If communities were given real oversight over their local police — if station commanders answered directly to local safety forums rather than to Pretoria — accountability would improve almost overnight. Criminals would no longer be able to rely on a slow-moving, distant justice system to shield them from consequences. Instead, they would face the direct, immediate enforcement of the law by those who are most invested in seeing their neighbourhoods safe.
This is not just theory; it’s common sense. Countries with strong local policing structures have far more effective crime prevention systems than those with centralised police forces. The more localised and accountable a police force is, the more effective it becomes.
Reality-based reforms
The problem with SA’s criminal justice system is not that we are too harsh. It is that we are not serious enough about consequences. Instead of prioritising the safety of citizens, we have a state obsessed with reducing the so-called “burden” of criminals.
The SALRC’s discussion papers are yet another example of the belief that good intentions and paperwork can replace tough, practical action. But SA does not need more policy. It needs policing. It needs real justice, real enforcement and real accountability.
If we want to turn the tide against crime we must stop looking for shortcuts. We must abandon the idea that we can reason with violent criminals or “divert” them away from the justice system. We must reject the notion that diluting consequences will somehow improve accountability.
What we need are leaders who are willing to enforce the law, empower communities and restore justice. Anything less is just another policy illusion.
• Du Preez is with civil rights organisation Action Society, which advocates for justice system reform.
MICHAEL SUN: Gauteng needs a balanced approach to fighting crime
FRANK CHIKANE: The Hague Group must be welcomed
DAVID LEWIS: Anti-corruption agency — legal niceties offer scant protection from state capture
EDITORIAL: Government’s double standards multiply into inappropriate overreach
DAVID LEWIS: New year’s resolution — use your voice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Israel committed genocide and sexual violence in Gaza, UN experts say
MICHAEL SUN: Gauteng needs a balanced approach to fighting crime
EFF and MK party push for release of Ipid’s ‘top secret’ Phala Phala report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.