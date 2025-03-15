ANNA GE: Africa is the land of hope for global modernisation

A drone view of Durban harbour. The port has become the busiest in Sub-Saharan Africa, handling up to 211.2-million tonnes of cargo in 2024. Picture: SHIRAAZ MOHAMED/REUTERS
During China’s ongoing annual political gathering in Beijing, foreign minister Wang Yi described Africa as the “land of hope in the 21st century”, bringing a fresh perspective to the global modernisation process.
While some Western narratives still focus on “Afropessimism,” the China-Africa Co-operation Forum (FOCAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to building a new era of an “all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future”. This deep, transcontinental co-operation is not only reshaping the development trajectories of both regions but also pioneering new pathways for human progress.
Africa’s development potential is surpassing traditional perceptions. With the world’s youngest population — 70% aged under 30 — the continent possesses immense demographic dividends to drive modernisation. According to the African Development Bank, Africa’s economy grew 3.7% in 2024, outpacing the global average, and is expected to reach 4.3% in 2025.
This resilience stems from Africa’s breakthroughs in regional integration, exemplified by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) under the AU’s Agenda 2063, signed by 95% of AU member states and covering a population of more than 1.3-billion. The rise of digital technology and green economies further accelerates Africa’s industrial transformation.
Africa’s rich natural resources are gaining strategic value in the new energy revolution. The continent holds 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, 40% of global gold reserves, and vast lithium and cobalt deposits. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) supplies more than 50% of the cobalt used in electric vehicle batteries, while Nigeria’s solar energy projects are redefining the continent’s energy landscape. Africa’s digital economy, valued at more than $115bn, is facilitating its transition from a “raw material supplier” to an “industrial value-chain participant,” restructuring global industry.
In governance, Africa’s collective voice is strengthening. The AU’s unified stance on climate change, as seen in the African Common Position in international negotiations, and its Digital Transformation Strategy (2020-2030), demonstrate its growing global influence. The historic hosting of the 2025 G20 Summit in SA highlights international recognition of both the continent and the country’s role, with it also leading discussions on multilateral financial system reform.
The FOCAC Beijing Summit introduced the "10 Co-operation Plans”, establishing a comprehensive framework for collaboration. By 2023 China’s direct investment in Africa had surpassed $40bn, supporting infrastructure projects including more than 10,000km of railways and nearly 100 ports. These projects have significantly advanced industrialisation across the continent:
SA’s Port of Durban has become the busiest port in Sub-Saharan Africa, handling up to 211.2-million tonnes of cargo in 2024.
Ethiopia’s Eastern Industrial Park has created more than 20,000 jobs and inspired the development of 30 additional industrial zones nationwide.
Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Railway has boosted economic growth along its corridor by more than 2%, emerging as East Africa’s economic lifeline.
These “industrial enclaves” are fostering a local manufacturing ecosystem in Africa.At the press conference, Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised that China-Africa co-operation will implement the 10 Partnership Actions for joint modernisation, including:
Zero-tariff access for 100% of products from least developed African countries.
1,000 livelihood projects aimed at improving education, healthcare and employment.
Green and digital economy initiatives, such as China’s largest African solar project — the 100MW CGN TFC Solar Power Plant in SA, expected to cut CO2 emissions by 200,000 tonnes annually; and the establishment of the China-Africa Digital Technology Co-operation Centre, facilitating Chinese enterprises in developing 20 digital infrastructure and digital transformation demonstration projects across Africa.
Industrial collaboration hubs in five African regions, supported by 10 industrial park infrastructure projects and 100 training programmes, which have already equipped more than 50,000 African professionals with advanced skills within three years.
Agricultural modernisation initiatives, including the construction of more than 100,000ha of China-standardised agricultural demonstration zones to boost Africa’s food security. Notably, China’s hybrid rice technology has already increased Gambia’s self-sufficiency rate by 30%.
The list goes on. This transition from traditional aid to “capacity-building co-operation” is fostering a self-reliant African industrial ecosystem and reshaping the logic of South-South co-operation.
FOCAC — institutional innovation for the Global South
FOCAC is an official forum established in 2000 to strengthen the partnership between China and African nations. It has developed a “dual-track, three-tier” system, incorporating ministerial meetings, senior official dialogues and diplomatic consultations, ensuring policy co-ordination, project alignment and financial support. In 2023 China-Africa trade reached $282.1bn, marking a 41% increase since 2013. China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with SA accounting for more than $55.6bn of bilateral trade in 2023.
In the field of global governance China-Africa relations uphold the “Five No’s” principle: no interference in the development paths of individual countries; no interference in their internal affairs; no imposition of China’s will; no attachment of political strings regarding assistance; and no seeking of selfish political gains in investment and financing co-operation. These principles, enshrined in the 2023 White Paper on China-Africa Co-operation, have been integrated into the 2025-2027 FOCAC Beijing Action Plan, setting a new paradigm for global governance.
The concept of “civilisational diversity,” jointly advocated by China and Africa, is further dispelling the “modernisation equals Westernisation” myth by promoting cultural diversity. The FOCAC-sponsored Civilization Dialogue and Youth Exchange Fund has so far supported more than 3,000 African students in China, with 87% becoming cultural ambassadors upon returning home.
More than 200 start-up projects have been incubated through the China-Africa Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. This idea continues to resonate on the global stage, as evidenced by the adoption of the “Promoting Global Development through Civilisational Dialogue” resolution at the 79th UN General Assembly in 2024, which was based on a proposal jointly put forward by China and Africa.
In the face of attempts to divide through unilateralism and the internal development imbalances within Africa, China-Africa co-operation’s role as a “stabilising force” has become increasingly prominent. In the fields of digital economy and green transformation initiatives like the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Green Development Partnership Programme under the China-Africa co-operation framework are fostering new momentum. Projects such as SA’s digital education platform and Ethiopia’s wind power initiative showcase the collaborative innovation capabilities between the two sides in emerging fields.
Beyond economics, China’s contributions to Africa’s public health security during the Covid-19 pandemic — delivering 240-million vaccine doses and establishing the China-Africa Joint Research Centre for disease prevention — showcase its commitment to shared resilience. Additionally, through cultural exchange initiatives Chinese television programmes are now broadcast regularly in 53 African countries. African music and dance are frequently featured on Chinese streaming platforms, and the "#ChinaAfricaChallenge” collaboration project between African and Chinese short video creators has achieved more than 1-billion views. Many young Chinese are learning African drumming, incorporating it into their own musical compositions or performances. These “people-to-people projects” are building cross-cultural understanding and mutual recognition.
When the East meets Africa
Wang Yi’s assertion that “there will be no global modernisation without African modernisation” is both a reflection on history and a vision for the future. The China-Africa modernisation drive is not just about economic prosperity; it is a testament to an independent, inclusive and sustainable development model for the Global South. In an era of uncertainty, the China-Africa partnership offers a rare certainty, lighting the way for humanity’s shared future. As the Belt & Road Initiative aligns with Agenda 2063, and as Eastern wisdom meets African dynamism, the vision of a China-Africa community with a shared future is becoming a reality.
• Ge is a host and commentator on China Global Television Network.
ANNA GE: Africa is the land of hope for global modernisation
The China-Africa modernisation drive is testament to an independent, inclusive and sustainable development model for the Global South
During China’s ongoing annual political gathering in Beijing, foreign minister Wang Yi described Africa as the “land of hope in the 21st century”, bringing a fresh perspective to the global modernisation process.
While some Western narratives still focus on “Afropessimism,” the China-Africa Co-operation Forum (FOCAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to building a new era of an “all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future”. This deep, transcontinental co-operation is not only reshaping the development trajectories of both regions but also pioneering new pathways for human progress.
Africa’s development potential is surpassing traditional perceptions. With the world’s youngest population — 70% aged under 30 — the continent possesses immense demographic dividends to drive modernisation. According to the African Development Bank, Africa’s economy grew 3.7% in 2024, outpacing the global average, and is expected to reach 4.3% in 2025.
This resilience stems from Africa’s breakthroughs in regional integration, exemplified by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) under the AU’s Agenda 2063, signed by 95% of AU member states and covering a population of more than 1.3-billion. The rise of digital technology and green economies further accelerates Africa’s industrial transformation.
Africa’s rich natural resources are gaining strategic value in the new energy revolution. The continent holds 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, 40% of global gold reserves, and vast lithium and cobalt deposits. Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) supplies more than 50% of the cobalt used in electric vehicle batteries, while Nigeria’s solar energy projects are redefining the continent’s energy landscape. Africa’s digital economy, valued at more than $115bn, is facilitating its transition from a “raw material supplier” to an “industrial value-chain participant,” restructuring global industry.
In governance, Africa’s collective voice is strengthening. The AU’s unified stance on climate change, as seen in the African Common Position in international negotiations, and its Digital Transformation Strategy (2020-2030), demonstrate its growing global influence. The historic hosting of the 2025 G20 Summit in SA highlights international recognition of both the continent and the country’s role, with it also leading discussions on multilateral financial system reform.
The FOCAC Beijing Summit introduced the "10 Co-operation Plans”, establishing a comprehensive framework for collaboration. By 2023 China’s direct investment in Africa had surpassed $40bn, supporting infrastructure projects including more than 10,000km of railways and nearly 100 ports. These projects have significantly advanced industrialisation across the continent:
These “industrial enclaves” are fostering a local manufacturing ecosystem in Africa. At the press conference, Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised that China-Africa co-operation will implement the 10 Partnership Actions for joint modernisation, including:
The list goes on. This transition from traditional aid to “capacity-building co-operation” is fostering a self-reliant African industrial ecosystem and reshaping the logic of South-South co-operation.
FOCAC — institutional innovation for the Global South
FOCAC is an official forum established in 2000 to strengthen the partnership between China and African nations. It has developed a “dual-track, three-tier” system, incorporating ministerial meetings, senior official dialogues and diplomatic consultations, ensuring policy co-ordination, project alignment and financial support. In 2023 China-Africa trade reached $282.1bn, marking a 41% increase since 2013. China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with SA accounting for more than $55.6bn of bilateral trade in 2023.
In the field of global governance China-Africa relations uphold the “Five No’s” principle: no interference in the development paths of individual countries; no interference in their internal affairs; no imposition of China’s will; no attachment of political strings regarding assistance; and no seeking of selfish political gains in investment and financing co-operation. These principles, enshrined in the 2023 White Paper on China-Africa Co-operation, have been integrated into the 2025-2027 FOCAC Beijing Action Plan, setting a new paradigm for global governance.
The concept of “civilisational diversity,” jointly advocated by China and Africa, is further dispelling the “modernisation equals Westernisation” myth by promoting cultural diversity. The FOCAC-sponsored Civilization Dialogue and Youth Exchange Fund has so far supported more than 3,000 African students in China, with 87% becoming cultural ambassadors upon returning home.
More than 200 start-up projects have been incubated through the China-Africa Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. This idea continues to resonate on the global stage, as evidenced by the adoption of the “Promoting Global Development through Civilisational Dialogue” resolution at the 79th UN General Assembly in 2024, which was based on a proposal jointly put forward by China and Africa.
In the face of attempts to divide through unilateralism and the internal development imbalances within Africa, China-Africa co-operation’s role as a “stabilising force” has become increasingly prominent. In the fields of digital economy and green transformation initiatives like the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and the Green Development Partnership Programme under the China-Africa co-operation framework are fostering new momentum. Projects such as SA’s digital education platform and Ethiopia’s wind power initiative showcase the collaborative innovation capabilities between the two sides in emerging fields.
Beyond economics, China’s contributions to Africa’s public health security during the Covid-19 pandemic — delivering 240-million vaccine doses and establishing the China-Africa Joint Research Centre for disease prevention — showcase its commitment to shared resilience. Additionally, through cultural exchange initiatives Chinese television programmes are now broadcast regularly in 53 African countries. African music and dance are frequently featured on Chinese streaming platforms, and the "#ChinaAfricaChallenge” collaboration project between African and Chinese short video creators has achieved more than 1-billion views. Many young Chinese are learning African drumming, incorporating it into their own musical compositions or performances. These “people-to-people projects” are building cross-cultural understanding and mutual recognition.
When the East meets Africa
Wang Yi’s assertion that “there will be no global modernisation without African modernisation” is both a reflection on history and a vision for the future. The China-Africa modernisation drive is not just about economic prosperity; it is a testament to an independent, inclusive and sustainable development model for the Global South. In an era of uncertainty, the China-Africa partnership offers a rare certainty, lighting the way for humanity’s shared future. As the Belt & Road Initiative aligns with Agenda 2063, and as Eastern wisdom meets African dynamism, the vision of a China-Africa community with a shared future is becoming a reality.
• Ge is a host and commentator on China Global Television Network.
ALSO READ:
HANS-OLE MADSEN: SA’s ports are the key to unlocking economic growth
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Agoa exit would be a bitter harvest for SA’s citrus industry
AYABONGA CAWE: India offers SA a lesson in ferrous scrap recycling
NDIVHUHO NETSHITENZHE: Fixed investments critical to SA’s long-term economic growth
SHANE NAIDOO: Strengthening SA’s global trade resilience
ANDILE SANGQU: Transnet on track in reforming SA’s logistics capacity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ports operator DP World warns of uncertain trade as profit falls
R1-trillion committed to infrastructure spend but Treasury says no SOE bailouts
ZIYANDA STUURMAN AND DUNCAN MONEY: New deals probably won’t save infrastructure ...
HANS-OLE MADSEN: SA’s ports are the key to unlocking economic growth
BlackRock group to buy Panama ports unit after Trump pressure
Grindrod earnings affected by border disruptions and heavy rains
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.