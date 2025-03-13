OKSANA POKALCHUK AND PETER BECKER: Red flags over nuclear growth in Africa

A general view of the Koeberg nuclear power station near Melkbos in Cape Town. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY
With mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe claiming in February that SA could turn to Russia or Iran to expand its nuclear power capacity, the possible consequences of procuring another nuclear power plant are worth close examination.
SA has the only operational nuclear plant in Africa, Koeberg. In July last year, the National Nuclear Regulator granted Eskom a conditional licence to continue operating the Koeberg nuclear power station’s Unit 1 for another 20 years. However, concern has been expressed that a 2022 International Atomic Energy Agency report detailing 14 safety issues with Koeberg has not been fully addressed.
Many other African countries have taken steps towards nuclear power. In Egypt, Russian nuclear agency Rosatom is constructing the country’s first nuclear power plant. Rosatom has also signed memorandums of understanding with countries such as the Republic of Guinea, Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe.
SA is one of the African countries rich in uranium, which is of interest to countries in need of nuclear fuel. But the push towards nuclear power may not be solely motivated by a desire to deliver electricity to populations. Africa is, after all, rich in renewable energy resources, including solar, wind and hydropower, as well as in natural gas that could complement renewable sources.
Questions about the nuclear industry’s viability remain unanswered. During the Thabo Mbeki presidency the decision was made to cancel the nuclear procurement project because it was not financially viable. Despite all the pressures during Jacob Zuma’s presidency, the feasibility study for the nuclear power station resulted in “Nenegate” — the firing of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene — and the loss of hundreds of millions of rand. Yet the feasibility study remains incomplete.
Historical connections between nuclear technology and military interests in nuclear weapons reduce the transparency of the industry, with its budgets generally concealed from oversight, not only from the public but even from parliamentarians. SA’s experience, in which civil society took the government to court to expose an agreement between Zuma and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, ultimately halting it, is unique and served as a stress test for democracy. However, there is no guarantee that civil society in other African countries would be strong enough to do the same.
Russia’s seizure of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in 2022 highlights how control of nuclear plants can be instrumental in a military conflict and result in discontinuation of safety protocols. As research undertaken by war crimes-reporting NGO Truth Hounds show, under Rosatom’s control Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has become the site of horrifying, systemic abuses of plant workers and family members.
Abductions, torture and mock executions are just some of the practices to which survivors and international media have testified. The conduct of Rosatom at Zaporizhzhia should call into question the wisdom of countries relying on its technologies in their own nuclear power plants, and from a moral viewpoint of having any dealings whatsoever with Rosatom.
Even proponents of nuclear technology, when witnessing the occupation of nuclear facilities and the blatant breach of all safety principles recommended by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), are left questioning: can nuclear technology ever be truly safe if it cannot be protected from military action? And can anyone guarantee that the nuclear power station in Egypt will be protected from military activities?
Looking ahead there are two possible futures. In the first Africa is largely dependent on renewable energy sources; in the second, nuclear technology, including uranium extraction, enrichment and waste disposal, are widespread among the 54 countries on the continent. As we commemorate the Fukushima disaster 14 years ago this week the question must be posed: which future would be more stable for the safety and security of the continent and the world?
Dr Pokalchuk is co-executive director of NGO Truth Hounds, and Becker a former director of the National Nuclear Regulator of SA.
