GIDEON DU PLESSIS: Unions must adapt to the new world of work, or die

Members of local unions protest in Pretoria. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
The World Economic Forum presented its latest “Future of Jobs Report” in January at its annual meeting held in Davos, Switzerland. More than 1,000 employers, spread across 55 countries (including SA) and 22 economic sectors, representing 14-million employees, participated in the study.
It comes as no surprise that the report indicates an increase in demand for technology skills and technology literacy, and that skills focusing on AI, machine learning, software application and development, big data and network and cybersecurity are particularly sought-after.
Half of the employers indicated that they had already adapted their businesses to take advantage of the benefits of technology and AI, while two thirds were engaged in recruiting and retaining employees who had AI skills.
The changing work environment and the new challenges it presents also create demand for employees with analytical, creative, resilience and smart skills. In turn, demographic changes pertaining to an ageing workforce and a decline in the entry of young workers create a demand for talent management, teaching and mentoring skills.
The study also shows an increase in demand for renewable energy, environmental engineers, and electric and self-driving vehicle specialists as a result of climate change. However, it also points to a shortage of personnel in the so-called care professions, jobs that typically cannot be taken over by a robot. For example, in healthcare, there is a shortage of nursing staff, social workers and home-care staff, and the education-related sectors experience a shortage of educators at school and tertiary education levels.
As a result of automation, 40% of employers said they plan to reduce their workforce. Jobs that are particularly at risk of disappearing over time include clerical and secretarial jobs as well as jobs for personal assistants, cashiers and ticket salespeople, administrative staff, post office clerks, telemarketers, graphic designers, legal officers, newspaper vendors, travel agents, accounting and payroll staff, bank cashiers, data capturers and printers.
While about 92-million jobs will be lost worldwide over the next five years, about 170-million new jobs will fortunately be created.The majority of the employers have also indicated they will begin to link salary increases to productivity and performance, which will certainly challenge trade unions, which must also take note of the increased use of contractors (independent and temporary), but also of the hybrid work environment where an increasing number of employees work part-time (in some cases on a full-time basis) from home.
To be relevant, trade unions will have to adapt to the new world of work. While SA is lagging behind compared to developed countries that are at the forefront of the wave of the fourth industrial revolution, our trade unions will have to start to make the mind shift, as they are still caught up in the era of the third industrial revolution.
During salary negotiations the focus will have to shift to demands related to skills development, and trade unions will need to particularly apply themselves to ensure their members can acquire scarce and critical skills. Employers will need to consult with trade unions and employees about the automation and modernisation of the workplace, to help prevent job losses.
The days of trade union recruitment of members outside the gates of a workplace and of convening mass meetings of members, are gone. There has to be a shift to digital platforms and social media to communicate with members and attract new members. The trade unions of choice will be those that offer online training opportunities to their members, especially in AI and technology-related skills.
Trade unions will also have to shift their focus to employee wellbeing, particularly to mental health support, flexible working hours for single parents in particular, and work-life balance. There is also a need for policies that provide for injury on duty in instances where work is done from home, and for policies that make provision for the right not to have to be in touch with the workplace after hours and during holiday times.
Opportunities for member growth also lie in the recruitment of members in the gig economy, freelancers, contract workers and platform-based workers. In this way unions can also offer protection to predominantly vulnerable employees and negotiate better conditions of service for them.
However, unions’ main challenge will be to retain recognition in the workplace. Whereas recognition is currently linked mainly to the percentage of employees a trade union represents, the focus will have to shift to the interests of the employees who are represented.
The new world of work is disruptive and employees will have to see to it that robots and technology do not have the last say in a workplace. For this reason, it is important to possess skills that cannot be taken over by a machine. The trade unions that will survive are those whose own workplace and way of work make use of technology, digital platforms and AI of the new world of work. This will be a challenge to many.
GIDEON DU PLESSIS: Unions must adapt to the new world of work, or die
Trade unions of choice will be those that offer their members online training opportunities
• Du Plessis is general secretary of Solidarity.
