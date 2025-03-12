ISMAIL JOOSUB: A good education is a right, not an expense item

Budget cuts in education don’t just lead to teacher shortages; they cripple the entire system. Picture: SUPPLIED
The budget impasse has sent shock waves through the economy, weakening the rand and rattling investor confidence. But beyond the markets and political fallout, the biggest consequence of the delay has been what it meant for public services, particularly education.
Without a budget, provinces cannot properly plan spending, and schools across the country already are being hit hard by funding shortfalls.KwaZulu-Natal’s education system is facing a staggering crisis. Due to budget constraints the province could lose up to 19,000 teaching posts this year. To put that in perspective, the province has about 6,000 state schools — so that would mean losing, on average, more than three teachers per school.
In a system already under pressure, these cuts will result in severe overcrowding, where classrooms of 35 to 40 students could swell to 50 or even 60. The impact is not just theoretical. The province achieved an 89.5% matric pass rate in 2024, but sustaining such success is impossible when thousands of teachers are being removed from the system.
The Western Cape is also feeling the squeeze, expecting to lose 2,400 teaching positions due to a R3.8bn shortfall over the next three years. These aren’t just numbers — they are the teachers responsible for equipping the next generation with the skills they need to contribute meaningfully to the economy.
Ripple effect
Budget cuts in education don’t just lead to teacher shortages; they cripple the entire system. Schools struggling with inadequate infrastructure will receive even less funding for maintenance. Shortages of textbooks, stationery and technology will worsen, particularly in underprivileged areas. In a country where more than 1,700 schools still rely on pit toilets, further budget constraints mean thousands of pupils will continue to risk their lives daily just to use a toilet (a blatant disregard for human rights).
In the Eastern Cape, where 3,785 schools lack proper sanitation, the cuts could see even basic safety standards deteriorate further. A failure to prioritise education funding has a direct impact on the poorest and most vulnerable learners, widening inequality and limiting social mobility.
The human cost of this crisis is already being felt. Newly qualified teachers, who should be entering the workforce, now face an increasingly bleak job market. One teacher in KwaZulu-Natal summed up the situation, saying: “As an unemployed graduate, it’s very discouraging because now you think, will I ever be employed as a teacher?”
Thousands of educators, instead of stepping into classrooms, will be forced to look elsewhere for work — or leave the profession entirely. The ripple effect is thus enormous. Fewer teachers mean larger class sizes, less individual attention for learners and ultimately a drastic decline in the quality of education. If this continues, SA will experience even lower literacy and numeracy rates, lower matric pass rates and fewer skilled graduates entering the workforce, further undermining an already struggling economy.
Education is not just another government service — it’s a constitutional right. Section 29 of the constitution guarantees every South African the right to a basic education and the government has an obligation to make that a reality. But when budget cuts start affecting the most fundamental aspects of the schooling system — teachers, infrastructure and learning materials — it’s clear that right is being undermined.
The consequences of chronic underfunding in education extend beyond the classroom. The World Bank has already warned that learning poverty in SA is among the worst in the world, with 81% of grade 4 pupils unable to read for meaning. Those figures will only rise if funding shortfalls continue.
Practical solutions
However, there are ways to address this crisis without resorting to further tax hikes or unsustainable government borrowing. Commercial, market-driven solutions offer a way forward. Public-private partnerships could provide much-needed investment in education infrastructure. Allowing private companies to build and maintain schools, under government regulation, would relieve the financial burden on the state while ensuring better facilities for learners. Education bonds could be introduced, attracting investors to fund projects such as new school buildings, digital learning resources and teacher training programmes.
Corporate social responsibility initiatives should also be encouraged through targeted tax incentives. Many companies already invest in education, but a structured approach — where businesses can claim tax deductions for supporting school infrastructure, providing bursaries or donating learning materials — could drive significant private sector involvement.
Another option is a voucher system, which would give parents the ability to choose where to send their children, increasing competition between schools and improving standards. This model has been successfully implemented in countries such as Sweden and the US, showing that empowering parents with choice leads to better outcomes.
Technology must also be leveraged to address shortages in teachers and resources. E-learning platforms can help bridge the gap in under-resourced areas where physical teachers are lacking. If government prioritises investment in affordable, scalable education technology, it could significantly reduce the impact of budget constraints on learning outcomes.
The current trajectory of education funding in SA is, frankly, unsustainable. If the government continues cutting budgets in real terms the country will face a long-term crisis that extends beyond the classroom and into the economy. A poorly educated workforce means lower productivity, higher unemployment and ultimately, lower tax revenues. It’s a vicious cycle the country cannot afford. Education must be prioritised — not just as a social good but as an economic necessity.
Reversing the effects of these cuts requires urgent action. Today’s budget must allocate sufficient funds to education, ensuring that no province is forced to lay off teachers or cut essential services. Government departments must work closely with the private sector to unlock funding and create innovative solutions to support schools. Above all, there must be accountability — funds allocated to education must reach their intended targets and inefficiencies must be eliminated.
The reality is stark — without urgent intervention SA’s education system will continue to deteriorate and the future prospects of millions of young people will be at risk. But there is still time to change course. By embracing market-driven solutions, ensuring responsible budget allocations and committing to real reform, SA can still secure the right to quality education for all.
ISMAIL JOOSUB: A good education is a right, not an expense item
Cuts to the education budget don’t just cripple the system; they lead to the destruction of the economy
The budget impasse has sent shock waves through the economy, weakening the rand and rattling investor confidence. But beyond the markets and political fallout, the biggest consequence of the delay has been what it meant for public services, particularly education.
Without a budget, provinces cannot properly plan spending, and schools across the country already are being hit hard by funding shortfalls. KwaZulu-Natal’s education system is facing a staggering crisis. Due to budget constraints the province could lose up to 19,000 teaching posts this year. To put that in perspective, the province has about 6,000 state schools — so that would mean losing, on average, more than three teachers per school.
In a system already under pressure, these cuts will result in severe overcrowding, where classrooms of 35 to 40 students could swell to 50 or even 60. The impact is not just theoretical. The province achieved an 89.5% matric pass rate in 2024, but sustaining such success is impossible when thousands of teachers are being removed from the system.
The Western Cape is also feeling the squeeze, expecting to lose 2,400 teaching positions due to a R3.8bn shortfall over the next three years. These aren’t just numbers — they are the teachers responsible for equipping the next generation with the skills they need to contribute meaningfully to the economy.
Ripple effect
Budget cuts in education don’t just lead to teacher shortages; they cripple the entire system. Schools struggling with inadequate infrastructure will receive even less funding for maintenance. Shortages of textbooks, stationery and technology will worsen, particularly in underprivileged areas. In a country where more than 1,700 schools still rely on pit toilets, further budget constraints mean thousands of pupils will continue to risk their lives daily just to use a toilet (a blatant disregard for human rights).
In the Eastern Cape, where 3,785 schools lack proper sanitation, the cuts could see even basic safety standards deteriorate further. A failure to prioritise education funding has a direct impact on the poorest and most vulnerable learners, widening inequality and limiting social mobility.
The human cost of this crisis is already being felt. Newly qualified teachers, who should be entering the workforce, now face an increasingly bleak job market. One teacher in KwaZulu-Natal summed up the situation, saying: “As an unemployed graduate, it’s very discouraging because now you think, will I ever be employed as a teacher?”
Thousands of educators, instead of stepping into classrooms, will be forced to look elsewhere for work — or leave the profession entirely. The ripple effect is thus enormous. Fewer teachers mean larger class sizes, less individual attention for learners and ultimately a drastic decline in the quality of education. If this continues, SA will experience even lower literacy and numeracy rates, lower matric pass rates and fewer skilled graduates entering the workforce, further undermining an already struggling economy.
Education is not just another government service — it’s a constitutional right. Section 29 of the constitution guarantees every South African the right to a basic education and the government has an obligation to make that a reality. But when budget cuts start affecting the most fundamental aspects of the schooling system — teachers, infrastructure and learning materials — it’s clear that right is being undermined.
The consequences of chronic underfunding in education extend beyond the classroom. The World Bank has already warned that learning poverty in SA is among the worst in the world, with 81% of grade 4 pupils unable to read for meaning. Those figures will only rise if funding shortfalls continue.
Practical solutions
However, there are ways to address this crisis without resorting to further tax hikes or unsustainable government borrowing. Commercial, market-driven solutions offer a way forward. Public-private partnerships could provide much-needed investment in education infrastructure. Allowing private companies to build and maintain schools, under government regulation, would relieve the financial burden on the state while ensuring better facilities for learners. Education bonds could be introduced, attracting investors to fund projects such as new school buildings, digital learning resources and teacher training programmes.
Corporate social responsibility initiatives should also be encouraged through targeted tax incentives. Many companies already invest in education, but a structured approach — where businesses can claim tax deductions for supporting school infrastructure, providing bursaries or donating learning materials — could drive significant private sector involvement.
Another option is a voucher system, which would give parents the ability to choose where to send their children, increasing competition between schools and improving standards. This model has been successfully implemented in countries such as Sweden and the US, showing that empowering parents with choice leads to better outcomes.
Technology must also be leveraged to address shortages in teachers and resources. E-learning platforms can help bridge the gap in under-resourced areas where physical teachers are lacking. If government prioritises investment in affordable, scalable education technology, it could significantly reduce the impact of budget constraints on learning outcomes.
The current trajectory of education funding in SA is, frankly, unsustainable. If the government continues cutting budgets in real terms the country will face a long-term crisis that extends beyond the classroom and into the economy. A poorly educated workforce means lower productivity, higher unemployment and ultimately, lower tax revenues. It’s a vicious cycle the country cannot afford. Education must be prioritised — not just as a social good but as an economic necessity.
Reversing the effects of these cuts requires urgent action. Today’s budget must allocate sufficient funds to education, ensuring that no province is forced to lay off teachers or cut essential services. Government departments must work closely with the private sector to unlock funding and create innovative solutions to support schools. Above all, there must be accountability — funds allocated to education must reach their intended targets and inefficiencies must be eliminated.
The reality is stark — without urgent intervention SA’s education system will continue to deteriorate and the future prospects of millions of young people will be at risk. But there is still time to change course. By embracing market-driven solutions, ensuring responsible budget allocations and committing to real reform, SA can still secure the right to quality education for all.
• Joosub represents the FW de Klerk Foundation.
EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices it makes
MICHAEL AVERY: Chance for Godongwana to break cycle, but don’t hold your breath
RASHAAD AMRA: How a well-managed coalition can ensure fiscal sustainability
ALAN BEESLEY: Addressing fiscal crisis starts with funding Sars properly
SHAWN HAGEDORN: While debate benefits ANC, solutions focus would be on economic priority
ZUKO GODLIMPI: There is a lot of work to do after the budget
MICHAEL MORRIS: Crisis is about entrenched woes, not budget
KURT YEO: Tax tobacco products in proportion to their harm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
RASHAAD AMRA: How a well-managed coalition can ensure fiscal sustainability
STUART THEOBALD: Raid the piggybanks, add to the debt pile or cut spending
GIVENS KGASI: Strategies for SA traders amid budget delays and policy shifts
ALAN BEESLEY: Addressing fiscal crisis starts with funding Sars properly
EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices it makes
MPs warn of fiscal shocks due to US aid cuts
Presidency says budget first, and changes may follow
MICHAEL AVERY: Chance for Godongwana to break cycle, but don’t hold your breath
SHAWN HAGEDORN: While debate benefits ANC, solutions focus would be on economic ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.