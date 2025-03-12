HEATH MUCHENA: Why the smart money is ditching gold for bitcoin

For centuries, gold has been revered as the ultimate store of value. It has outlived empires, sustained economies and shielded investors from inflation. But what happens when the system designed to trade and store gold turns into a house of cards?
What happens when the gold market becomes so entangled in derivatives, paper contracts and centralised manipulation that it starts looking more like a rigged casino than a fortress of stability?
That’s where bitcoin — the digital gold of the 21st century — enters the scene. If you still think gold is a safer bet than bitcoin, it’s time to rethink the equation.
The biggest problem with gold isn’t the metal itself — it’s the way it is traded. More than 96% of the daily gold transactions occur in the paper gold market, where institutions trade IOUs instead of actual physical metal; for every ounce of gold held in a vault, there are upwards of 100 claims on it.
The London Bullion Market Association and the Comex futures market operate on this system, creating a dangerous illusion of gold abundance.And now, that illusion is breaking.
Major refineries have reported that London vaults are running dry. Delivery wait times at the Bank of England have exploded to four to eight weeks — an unthinkable delay for a supposedly liquid market.
Gold is being drained from London to New York as investors scramble to secure physical supply before the next financial shock. And worst of all, institutions such as JPMorgan and HSBC — key players in the gold game — are in effect caught short; they’ve promised more gold than they can actually deliver.
That’s not a store of value; that’s a ticking time bomb.While gold markets are collapsing under the weight of their own deception, bitcoin is doing exactly what it was designed to do — provide a scarce, transparent and permission-less form of money.
Unlike gold, bitcoin can’t be rehypothecated or counterfeited through fractional reserve banking. When you own bitcoin, you own it outright — no middlemen, no counterparty risk, no need to wait for some central bank to approve your withdrawal.
Let’s break it down further. Gold’s supply grows at about 1%-2% per year, but no-one knows the true extent of undiscovered reserves. Bitcoin, on the other hand, has a hard-capped supply of 21-million coins, enforced by cryptographic rules that no government or central bank can override.
When you hold gold you often rely on vaults, banks or exchange traded funds to store it for you; you trust a third party not to gamble with your assets. But as we’ve seen, that trust is repeatedly broken. Bitcoin, in contrast, allows for direct self-custody with no need for intermediaries. Your wealth, your keys, your control.
Try moving $1m worth of gold across borders. It’s a logistical nightmare, with shipping, insurance and customs fees. Bitcoin? It can be moved instantly, anywhere in the world, at a fraction of the cost.
While the gold market operates in secrecy — in which vault holdings, reserves and paper contracts are deliberately opaque — bitcoin operates on an open ledger. Every transaction, holding, and supply detail is visible on the blockchain and auditable by anyone, at any time.
The smartest minds in finance and commodities trading have long seen through the illusion of paper gold. Legendary investor Ray Dalio acknowledges that bitcoin is now competing with gold as a store of value. Paul Tudor Jones, one of the world’s most respected macro investors, has stated that bitcoin is his preferred hedge against inflation. Even Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, has put billions into bitcoin, declaring it superior to gold in every fundamental way.
Meanwhile, the most prescient traders in commodities — from Jim Rogers to Peter Schiff — have warned for years about the dangers of paper gold and the manipulation of bullion markets. The liquidity crisis in gold is proving them right.
For the first time yet we have a store of value that offers the best qualities of gold while eliminating its weaknesses. Bitcoin is scarcer, more secure, more portable and more verifiable than gold will ever be. And as trust in the gold market erodes, bitcoin stands ready to absorb the capital fleeing the broken system.
Gold will always have a place in history, but its future is looking increasingly digital. The next great monetary reset won’t be backed by vaults filled with leveraged paper claims. It will be built on a foundation of cryptographic truth, immutability and scarcity.
Bitcoin isn’t just digital gold — it’s better than gold. And in an era in which financial institutions are playing fast and loose with the rules, owning bitcoin might just be the smartest move you can make.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.
HEATH MUCHENA: Why the smart money is ditching gold for bitcoin
Delivery wait times for gold at the Bank of England have soared to up to eight weeks — an unthinkable delay for a supposedly liquid market
