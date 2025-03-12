Opinion

CARTOON: Slo-mo diplomacy

12 March 2025 - 05:45
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, March 12 2025
Wednesday, March 12 2025

SA trade envoys will try to cut a deal with Trump administration

Ramaphosa says the government has been advised to prepare transactional bilateral deals with the US
National
8 hours ago

SA rejects ‘megaphone diplomacy’ as Trump backs funding cut

President’s spokesperson says SA is committed to building mutually beneficial bilateral trade, political and diplomatic relationship with the US
National
1 day ago

SA determined to implement transformation laws in spite of Trump

SA willing to engage with US but will maintain its sovereignty, says president Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser
National
1 day ago

GERHARD ERASMUS: SA wants to conclude deals with Trump — how, when and about what?

Ramaphosa’s U-turn reflects realism but also the dearth of alternatives
Opinion
6 days ago

Ramaphosa wants to seal trade deals with Trump

President says SA has to ‘make a deal of one sort or another, on trade, diplomatic and political issues’
National
1 week ago
Tuesday, March 11 2025
Tuesday, March 11 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ZUKO GODLIMPI: There is a lot of work to do after ...
Opinion
2.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Runaway spending, not VAT, is the ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Making Joburg Great Again is not a job ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Ramaphosa antagonises Trump
Opinion / Letters
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Love it or hate it, Discovery ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.