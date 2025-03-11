Theatre of defiance — Athol Fugard and the struggle for equality

Athol Fugard. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
In the annals of SA’s tumultuous history, few figures stand as tall as Athol Fugard, a playwright whose work transcended the segregated society of apartheid and contributed to the legacy of resistance against institutionalised oppression.
Fugard’s journey as an artist intertwined deeply with the political struggle for a non-racial society, reflecting the aspirations of the ANC and its dream of an egalitarian future.
Born on June 11 1932 in Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), Fugard grew up in a racially divided SA, experiencing firsthand the systemic racism that embedded itself within the very fabric of society. His mixed heritage — born to a British father and South African mother — placed him at a unique intersection of privilege and oppression. Fugard’s early years in the burgeoning theatre scene fortified his belief in art as a catalyst for change.
The formative years of his life coincided with the rise of apartheid, an era when segregation became inflexible law rather than mere social custom. The laws sought to erase racial identity, yet they became the crucible from which Fugard’s voice would emerge — strong, defiant and unyielding.
Fugard’s initial foray into theatre was dramatically influenced by his experiences during the 1946 Port Elizabeth black township riots, which awakened his consciousness to the plight of his fellow South Africans, particularly people of colour. As he delved deeper into the world of stagecraft, he began to recognise the limitations imposed by a society cloaked in racial ideology. Instead of catering solely to a white audience, Fugard made the conscious decision to write plays that spotlighted the experiences and struggles of black South Africans.
Fugard understood his privilege came with responsibilities, which compelled him to use his platform to voice the struggles and stories of the marginalised.
Through plays such as Blood Knot and Master Harold ... and the Boys, Fugard dismantled the barriers between audiences, creating empathetic encounters across racial lines. His work compelled black and white patrons to confront their societal complicity, an endeavour for which he was resolutely unafraid, so much so that it often put him at odds with the apartheid government.
Fugard’s unwavering commitment to equal representation on stage was not without cost. Censorship was rampant, and his plays faced bans and disapproval from authorities who labelled his narratives dangerous. In the midst of the challenges, Fugard drew from the wellsprings of his integrity and passion, producing works that not only confronted apartheid but also illuminated the human experience.
His collaborations with actors such as John Kani and Winston Ntshona were monumental. They shone a light on black SA talent on stages across the world, breaking barriers and crafting global icons who are revered as modern-day freedom fighters akin to Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo. Their performances transcended the stage, creating an indomitable spirit that resonated with audiences globally. It was through their artistry that Fugard’s messages soared beyond the confines of apartheid, becoming universal calls for justice and equality.
Fugard’s relationship with the ANC, while primarily one of shared ideology, also reflected the complexities of his position as a white artist in a predominantly black struggle. He understood his privilege came with responsibilities, which compelled him to use his platform to voice the struggles and stories of the marginalised.
As he penned each line and shaped each character, Fugard wove into his narratives the essence of the ANC’s fight against apartheid, portraying not only the brutality but also the enduring spirit of resistance. His works became conduits for political discourse, transforming the arts into a space for activism, a sentiment that echoed through the streets and resonated in the hearts of those yearning for a brighter future.
With the fall of apartheid in 1994, a new SA emerged, a nation forged in the fires of struggle, hope and reconciliation. Fugard’s iconic plays played a pivotal role in the historical transformation as they bestowed on the populace a collective narrative of resilience. His vision for a society where black and white South Africans could enjoy equal freedoms found renewed vigour in the fledgling democracy, echoing the promises of the new constitution that enshrined human rights for all.
Fugard’s effect on SA theatre paved the way for subsequent generations of artists, encouraging them to embrace their voices and challenge societal norms. The narratives he created fostered a rich dialogue about identity, race and humanity. As new playwrights emerged from the shadows of apartheid, they carried forth the torch Fugard ignited, ensuring the struggle for equality would resonate through the arts for years to come.
Reflecting on his journey, Fugard often articulated a profound belief in the power of storytelling, a medium not merely for entertainment but as a vital tool in advocating for social justice. His plays served as a reminder that art and politics are inextricably linked; that the stage can be a powerful arena for political engagement, where hearts are moved, minds are changed and society is transformed.
The legacy of Fugard cannot be overstated. He stands as a testament to the idea that creativity combined with courage can reshape a nation. As SA continues to grapple with the complexities of its past and the challenges of its present, Fugard’s voice remains an integral part of the conversation. He challenged us to envision a world without the constraints of segregation and discrimination, prompting a continual reassessment of what it means to be free.
In honouring Fugard, we are reminded that while the struggle for equality is ongoing, it is the shared human experience, articulated on stage and in life, that unites us all in pursuit of a just society. His indelible mark on theatre and activism transcends mere chronology. It is an enduring part of the SA narrative, one that will inspire future generations to dream, create and fight for a world where the ideals of respect and dignity are realised for every individual, regardless of race or background.
• Lungisa is a member of the ANC NEC and former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor
Internationally acclaimed playwright Athol Fugard dies
OBITUARY: Athol Fugard — global playwright who shone a light into dark corners of the SA psych
