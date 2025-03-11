Opinion

CARTOON: Tricky VAT call

11 March 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, March 11 2025
Tuesday, March 11 2025

MICHAEL AVERY: Chance for Godongwana to break cycle, but don’t hold your breath

A responsible government would ensure social spending drives long-term economic growth
Opinion
1 hour ago

ALAN BEESLEY: Addressing fiscal crisis starts with funding Sars properly

It collects more than 90% of government revenue, yet it remains chronically underfunded
Opinion
1 hour ago

EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices it makes

One budget delay may be evidence of a functioning democracy while another delay would suggest an unstable coalition
Opinion
1 day ago

MPs warn of fiscal shocks due to US aid cuts

Rise Mzansi leader says the budget makes no provision for funding gaps stemming from quarrel with US
National
1 hour ago

HILARY JOFFE: Budget process requires a deeper debate

SA needs a far richer debate on fiscal policy if it is to come up with a credible income statement and balance sheet
Opinion
4 days ago
Monday, March 10 2025
Monday, March 10 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Runaway spending, not VAT, is the ...
Opinion
2.
ZUKO GODLIMPI: There is a lot of work to do after ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Ramaphosa antagonises Trump
Opinion / Letters
4.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Love it or hate it, Discovery ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.