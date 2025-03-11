ALAN BEESLEY: Addressing fiscal crisis starts with funding Sars properly
Sars collects more than 90% of government revenue, yet it remains chronically underfunded
11 March 2025 - 05:00
As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares for his second attempt at presenting the 2025 budget, much focus has been placed on expert recommendations to address the R60bn shortfall. The alarming gap was initially proposed to be filled by a two percentage point VAT hike, which was rejected by members of the executive.
Encouragingly, several parties, from union federation Cosatu to the DA, have now joined ActionSA’s long-standing call to properly fund and capacitate the SA Revenue Service (Sars). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.