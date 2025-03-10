MUITHERI WAHOME: Is consolidation in the asset management industry inevitable?

Despite another strong year for acquisitions in the global industry in 2024, M&A activity in SA stalled.
The primary reason for this appears to be concerns about elevated pension withdrawals after the implementation of the two-pot retirement system and what effect this will have on managers.
That does not mean there was no activity in SA. There was a major transaction announced through Sanlam backing Ninety One to manage its active management strategies in return for a 12.5% equity holding. Ninety One is ranked 132nd in the top 500 global asset manager list compiled by Thinking Ahead Institute (TAI)/P&I (2024) and is one of a few firms able to execute a fully integrated SA-offshore investment process.
The transaction will allow Sanlam to focus on its three core capabilities — index tracking, multi-management and private markets. In turn, Ninety One gains distribution and adds R400bn in assets under management, boosting its SA market share to an estimated 20% after the deal is completed.
Zooming out, the active management industry globally is under pressure as allocation to passive investing surges and new inflows go to private markets. Notably, in 2024 BlackRock, a popular global index solutions provider to SA-domiciled funds and the world largest asset manager with $11-trillion assets under management, bolstered its infrastructure, private credit and private market data capabilities through acquisitions, illustrating where it sees potential growth.
Ultimately, asset managers expand either by growing with the market, by capturing assets under management from competitors, expanding into new markets or through mergers and acquisitions.
Consolidation is a part of the industry’s natural evolution and SA is no exception. Active management is a high fixed cost business, which makes it hard to sustain profitable growth in lacklustre markets such as in 2022/23, when global assets under management were down 13.7%.
Asset managers increasingly face existential challenges. The competitive bar for investment excellence, operational efficiency, governance requirements and the disruptive effects of AI continue to rise.
SA has a concentrated and highly fragmented asset management industry. There is arguably an oversupply of equity and listed property asset managers compared to the size of the market. Many companies muddle along, surviving but unable to grow.
Many mid- and small-size firms whose competitive moats rely mainly on strong institutional relationships have come under pressure to consolidate in the face of fee pressures. Higher fixed costs of technology, regulatory, legal and compliance costs have compressed profit margins.
Firms need capital to build their brands and business development competencies, and to expand networks in new growth markets such as discretionary fund managers that support independent financial advisers. Without significantly differentiated investment performance, access to discretionary fund managers and investment platforms, which are key drivers of growth, is difficult.
In addition, highly skilled talent wants to work in winning firms. Asset managers cannot attract the best individuals and maintain a high-performance and aspirational culture if they are struggling to grow in the marketplace. Investing is a global endeavour, and more investment professionals and investors want to invest globally not just in SA. More money is increasingly flowing into global funds drawing assets away from the local industry and to private capital markets, especially infrastructure assets and credit funds.
At the same time, investors want enough choice and competition in the market to foster innovation across the industry. They want their asset managers to be sustainable for the long term. Taking all of this into consideration, institutional investors can be catalysts for consolidation by not giving token allocations, and by backing firms that adapt, stay relevant and align resources to create commitment and grow.
For their part, executives in asset management firms must consider how to remain sustainable and competitive locally and globally. They need to decide where it makes sense to form partnerships, and where they can innovate products and solutions that clients want. And they must determine how to execute this strategy with urgency. An example of this in 2024 was Ashburton Investments forming a partnership with global firm Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Ultimately, asset managers expand either by growing with the market, by capturing assets under management from competitors, expanding into new markets or through mergers and acquisitions. Mergers offer a quick path to scale but are not always a guaranteed solution. This is particularly the case where firms have inherent weaknesses that require exceptional management effort on the part of the acquirer to succeed.
While it is hard to predict how the industry will evolve in the next three years we expect more consolidation.We believe the Sanlam-Ninety One transaction can provide some clues as to why this is:
For SA businesses, the certainty of a strong home market is very important for weathering shocks, building a strong capital base or testing product ideas.
SA is a small, sophisticated and resilient market and will continue to matter even for those with global ambition. The introduction of partial preservation solidifies the long-term future of the industry which is positive.
SA is a highly intermediated market and access to multiple distribution platforms is important to grow.
Asset management is a scale business and size will increasingly matter to compete in this competitive global industry. The increasing requirement for capital and scale will cause smaller players to eventually exit.
It is critical for firms to focus their resources on core areas of strength to bolster performance and innovation.
If consolidation results in stronger competitors, with better outcomes and experience for clients, it is important that it is supported. Consolidation could also mean a further increase in industry concentration and investors will need to grapple with this. Ultimately, what is best for clients may be what is best for the industry.
• Wahome, author of “Building Capital — A history of asset management in SA”, is with the Asset Management Research Institute.
MUITHERI WAHOME: Is consolidation in the asset management industry inevitable?
Consolidation is a part of the industry’s natural evolution and SA is no exception, so we expect more of it
Despite another strong year for acquisitions in the global industry in 2024, M&A activity in SA stalled.
The primary reason for this appears to be concerns about elevated pension withdrawals after the implementation of the two-pot retirement system and what effect this will have on managers.
That does not mean there was no activity in SA. There was a major transaction announced through Sanlam backing Ninety One to manage its active management strategies in return for a 12.5% equity holding. Ninety One is ranked 132nd in the top 500 global asset manager list compiled by Thinking Ahead Institute (TAI)/P&I (2024) and is one of a few firms able to execute a fully integrated SA-offshore investment process.
The transaction will allow Sanlam to focus on its three core capabilities — index tracking, multi-management and private markets. In turn, Ninety One gains distribution and adds R400bn in assets under management, boosting its SA market share to an estimated 20% after the deal is completed.
Zooming out, the active management industry globally is under pressure as allocation to passive investing surges and new inflows go to private markets. Notably, in 2024 BlackRock, a popular global index solutions provider to SA-domiciled funds and the world largest asset manager with $11-trillion assets under management, bolstered its infrastructure, private credit and private market data capabilities through acquisitions, illustrating where it sees potential growth.
Consolidation is a part of the industry’s natural evolution and SA is no exception. Active management is a high fixed cost business, which makes it hard to sustain profitable growth in lacklustre markets such as in 2022/23, when global assets under management were down 13.7%.
Asset managers increasingly face existential challenges. The competitive bar for investment excellence, operational efficiency, governance requirements and the disruptive effects of AI continue to rise.
SA has a concentrated and highly fragmented asset management industry. There is arguably an oversupply of equity and listed property asset managers compared to the size of the market. Many companies muddle along, surviving but unable to grow.
Many mid- and small-size firms whose competitive moats rely mainly on strong institutional relationships have come under pressure to consolidate in the face of fee pressures. Higher fixed costs of technology, regulatory, legal and compliance costs have compressed profit margins.
Firms need capital to build their brands and business development competencies, and to expand networks in new growth markets such as discretionary fund managers that support independent financial advisers. Without significantly differentiated investment performance, access to discretionary fund managers and investment platforms, which are key drivers of growth, is difficult.
In addition, highly skilled talent wants to work in winning firms. Asset managers cannot attract the best individuals and maintain a high-performance and aspirational culture if they are struggling to grow in the marketplace. Investing is a global endeavour, and more investment professionals and investors want to invest globally not just in SA. More money is increasingly flowing into global funds drawing assets away from the local industry and to private capital markets, especially infrastructure assets and credit funds.
At the same time, investors want enough choice and competition in the market to foster innovation across the industry. They want their asset managers to be sustainable for the long term. Taking all of this into consideration, institutional investors can be catalysts for consolidation by not giving token allocations, and by backing firms that adapt, stay relevant and align resources to create commitment and grow.
For their part, executives in asset management firms must consider how to remain sustainable and competitive locally and globally. They need to decide where it makes sense to form partnerships, and where they can innovate products and solutions that clients want. And they must determine how to execute this strategy with urgency. An example of this in 2024 was Ashburton Investments forming a partnership with global firm Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Ultimately, asset managers expand either by growing with the market, by capturing assets under management from competitors, expanding into new markets or through mergers and acquisitions. Mergers offer a quick path to scale but are not always a guaranteed solution. This is particularly the case where firms have inherent weaknesses that require exceptional management effort on the part of the acquirer to succeed.
While it is hard to predict how the industry will evolve in the next three years we expect more consolidation. We believe the Sanlam-Ninety One transaction can provide some clues as to why this is:
If consolidation results in stronger competitors, with better outcomes and experience for clients, it is important that it is supported. Consolidation could also mean a further increase in industry concentration and investors will need to grapple with this. Ultimately, what is best for clients may be what is best for the industry.
• Wahome, author of “Building Capital — A history of asset management in SA”, is with the Asset Management Research Institute.
GIVENS KGASI: Strategies for SA traders amid budget delays and policy shifts
CHETAN RAMLALL: Navigating a shrinking JSE stocks universe — chances amid challenges
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Love it or hate it, Discovery remains extremely innovative
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
THABO MASOMBUKA: How PPPs can be catalysts for infrastructure delivery
STEPHEN CRANSTON: ‘Oscar’ season hits unit trust industry
STEFAN SWANEPOEL: Banks poised for growth and set to thrive as outlook improves
JARRED HOUSTON: Pension Corp is a hidden gem in the Reinet stable
STEPHEN CRANSTON: There are still opportunities in hedge funds for local ...
JD HAYWARD: Where to find pockets of value in volatile investment markets
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Fund managers are positioned best to combine asset classes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.