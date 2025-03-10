Opinion

GIVENS KGASI: Strategies for SA traders amid budget delays and policy shifts

Uncertainty can provide opportunities for traders to capitalise on market movements

10 March 2025 - 14:18
by MJ Givens Kgasi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The postponement of the national budget announcement to March 12 following reported disputes over a proposed VAT increase has amplified market speculation. Picture: 123RF
The postponement of the national budget announcement to March 12 following reported disputes over a proposed VAT increase has amplified market speculation. Picture: 123RF

Market uncertainty is a familiar challenge for traders, especially in SA, where economic and political events frequently drive volatility. The postponement of the national budget announcement to March 12 following reported disputes over a proposed VAT increase, has amplified market speculation.

Delays in major fiscal policy announcements create a sense of unease among investors, influencing the rand, equity markets and broader trading activity. Rather than reacting with uncertainty, traders can take a strategic approach to managing risk and positioning themselves for potential opportunities during periods of anticipation and volatility.

Managing the unknown

The budget speech provides critical insights into a country’s fiscal direction, debt outlook and potential policy changes that affect various sectors. A delay contributes to further speculation and can result in erratic exchange rate movements. Historically, once a budget is released, markets tend to react sharply, either rallying on positive fiscal measures or declining if concerns about debt levels, taxation or government spending arise. This makes it crucial for traders to remain agile and prepared for different scenarios.

Managing risk effectively during uncertain times requires a disciplined approach. Implementing stop-loss strategies helps traders limit potential losses by setting predefined exit points, reducing exposure to sudden market swings.

Hedging techniques, such as diversifying investments across different asset classes, can mitigate risk. Many traders turn to safe-haven assets such as gold or the dollar when the local currency faces instability. Liquidity management also plays a vital role, ensuring that traders do not overextend themselves and retain sufficient capital to adjust positions as necessary.

Keeping informed

Beyond risk mitigation, staying informed is an essential part of being able to make sound trading decisions. Traders must closely monitor official communications from the National Treasury, as any indications of policy shifts will have immediate market implications. Following reputable financial news sources and using economic calendars to track upcoming announcements allows traders to anticipate potential price movements rather than simply reacting to them.

Periods of fiscal uncertainty also present trading opportunities. The rand often experiences volatility leading up to and immediately following major economic announcements. A weakened currency may present short-selling opportunities against stronger forex pairs, while a positive budget outcome could boost confidence and strengthen the rand.

Thinking differently

Cryptocurrency remains another area of interest, particularly as digital assets continue to be viewed as a hedge against currency depreciation. With the country’s growing crypto adoption, changes in tax policies, such as the proposed VAT increase, could influence trading strategies in the crypto market. In addition, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has intensified its focus on cryptocurrency taxation, with stricter reporting requirements and enforcement measures, making it even more critical for traders to stay informed and compliant.

The potential VAT hike is particularly significant, as it could affect consumer spending patterns and specific sectors of the economy. Retail, e-commerce and hospitality businesses may face headwinds if higher taxation dampens consumer demand. Conversely, industries such as utilities and telecommunications, which provide essential services, may prove more resilient. Traders should analyse how different sectors might respond and identify potential opportunities within these shifts.

While uncertainty can be unsettling, it also provides an opportunity for traders to refine their strategies and capitalise on market movements. By staying informed, employing disciplined risk management and adapting to changing conditions, traders can navigate volatility with confidence.

• Kgasi is an analyst at international online broker Octa.

ALSO READ:

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Budget 2.0 and a likely smaller VAT hike

Cabinet is set to give final approval ahead of the  budget on Wednesday
Economy
1 day ago

ELNA MOOLMAN: These budget tenets should remain intact

Balancing the budget
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices it makes

One budget delay may be evidence of a functioning democracy while another delay would suggest an unstable coalition
Opinion
18 hours ago

CHRIS BARRON: Castles in the air collapse without cash

Former Treasury honcho Michael Sachs thinks the budget imbroglio was a good thing for the country
Opinion
1 day ago

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to meet ANC officials about budget

The ANC is said to be ‘warming up’ to a VAT increase of half a percentage point, an insider says
National
9 hours ago

Maropene Ramokgopa seeks greater scrutiny of Treasury powers

Due to the GNU the budget is not necessarily that of the Treasury, but of the cabinet, says minister in the presidency
Economy
18 hours ago

LUCKY NTIMANE: Higher alcohol tax is a lose-lose option for South Africa

Anticipation is mounting as the clock ticks down to the budget, take two, on Wednesday.
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Ramaphosa antagonises Trump
Opinion / Letters
2.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Runaway spending, not VAT, is the ...
Opinion
3.
ZUKO GODLIMPI: There is a lot of work to do after ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: New Joburg mayor loading?
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Love it or hate it, Discovery ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Budget 2.0 and a likely smaller VAT hike

Economy

ELNA MOOLMAN: These budget tenets should remain intact

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices it makes

Opinion / Editorials

CHRIS BARRON: Castles in the air collapse without cash

Opinion

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana to meet ANC officials about budget

National

Maropene Ramokgopa seeks greater scrutiny of Treasury powers

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.