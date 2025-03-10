Concern about US growth, potential lifting of US sanctions on Russia and Opec+ opting to increase output also weigh on prices, says IG analyst
SA needs an actionable growth strategy not tax hikes and political compromises
AFD and other agencies can provide some support through loans, subsidies and technical assistance, says executive director Papa Amadou Sarr
Deputy finance minister says key focus of government should be on economic growth
Mpact reported headline earnings per share down 30% at 323.6c
The lender proposes a structured framework built around three strategic priorities, eight actions and six reforms
The sector must focus on maintaining current export markets and broadening new ones
Hamas says there are ‘positive indicators’ for second-phase talks as Israel readies delegation for Doha
Bok coach aims to work with a large group of players this year and has added to his management team
The Japanese hatch proves that affordability can be safe, premium and functional
CARTOON: Godongwana’s tough medicine
EDITORIAL: Judge budget 2.0 on the hard choices it makes
Rand races to its best week in over six months
Maropene Ramokgopa seeks greater scrutiny of Treasury powers
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Godongwana to deliver reworked budget speech
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Budget 2.0 and a likely smaller VAT hike
Sarupen outlines DA’s policy priorities and SA’s spending problem
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.