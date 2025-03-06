SABELO CHALUFU: Local government is everybody’s business

This should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: we should all be deeply concerned about the state of our municipalities. Look around you — chances are you are reading this piece from a town, suburb or township that has been without consistent and reliable water supply, refuse collection or consistently maintained infrastructure such as stormwater drainage, roads and traffic and street lights.
That could be anywhere in the republic. As I write this, I am in the city I’ve loved the most for the last 23 years of my life, the City of Gold, Johannesburg. A city where dreams and fortunes are made and lost, and a city that best characterises the scenario I speak of above.
So, with one eye on present-day realities and the other looking ahead to our best dreams, aspirations and hopes for the future, I listened with keen interest as President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed serious challenges facing the local government sphere during this year’s state of the nation address. In his speech the president indicated that national government is zooming into local government, doubtless with one ear listening to the cries of South Africans and the other attentive to the upcoming local government elections.
I was glad when the president addressed some of the persistent, malignant challenges we all face daily in our various roles. The reality is that they will not go away until several things change. These issues will remain until we all start to take local government more seriously. There will be no change until the other spheres of government at the national and provincial levels play their part in supporting our municipalities.
The gag is that politics being what it is the politicians will not care to do anything meaningful until they believe that their interests are at stake. I’ll come back to this later.Here are a few reasons, though, why we the residents and private sector stakeholders should care about the state of local government in SA.
First, we interact with this sphere of government all day, every day. When it works, we are all better for it. We live more comfortably — within our means, of course. When it fails, the quality of our daily lives is significantly affected, and we feel this negative effect almost immediately. Second, a properly functioning local government system is good for business, the economy and our shared dividends from that. It can drive positive socioeconomic development. The spin-offs for society are innumerable. Conversely, dysfunctional local governments depress this and chase away business, investment and jobs. Of course, there are other reasons, but they all fall chiefly within these two.
Thus, when the president addressed some of the causes behind the widespread, slow collapse of our municipalities he had my full attention. When he laid some of the blame on inadequate skills and resource constraints, I was with him — in part. Some municipalities struggle to attract and retain the best candidates because of objective reasons such as uncompetitive offers and poor lifestyle conditions given where the municipalities are. However, I suggest these are not the biggest reasons. The biggest reasons include suitable and ideal candidates simply being unwilling to risk their careers in environments that are broadly considered anti-professional, have become unstable and are, frankly, deadly.
This is not simply a resource issue. It is more of an environmental issue. A natural consequence of this is that over time sophisticated syndicates have taken over many of our municipalities and have focused on resource extraction over service delivery. The effect of this, as is deftly captured by the auditor-general in the Local Government Audit Report for 2022-23, is that “...Wasted money and resources means reduced funding for service delivery priorities and, eventually, a greater burden on taxpayers.” There is something to be said about government needing to institute tax hikes because of mismanagement, but that’s a conversation for another day.
I was also positively intrigued when the president indicated that, drawing on the lessons of the Presidential eThekwini Working Group, government would be expanding the support provided to municipalities that require assistance. By many accounts, this intervention has at least stemmed the tide in what was fast becoming that municipality’s steep decline.
This intervention has been different from previous ones I have seen. It has been the one intervention where, after a jittery start, the signs now appear promising. Contrast that with the objectively disastrous 2020 intervention of the Gauteng provincial government when it placed the City of Tshwane under administration — a decision that was eventually overturned by the courts, although not without the province fighting all the way to the Constitutional Court.
You could also add another example by the same government with respect to the Emfuleni municipality, a basket case that is perpetually in crisis and where just last year the mayor was held hostage by residents because of their bitter complaints about poor service delivery and bad leadership.
It is reasonably possible that one of the reasons the eThekwini experiment has been different, and seemingly successful, is that the intervention is under a different legal instrument — section 154 of the constitution, whereas the other two were under section 139. The effect of either could not be more stark. The former is a significantly more collaborative mechanism, whereas the latter is nothing if not hostile. In the case of Tshwane, the latter approach went as far as to dissolve the council entirely, set in motion the relevant processes for a by-election, and impose an interim unelected leadership that reported to the provincial government.
But there is another dimension I rate is the most significant in eThekwini — that the dominant political party in the municipality, the ANC, came under significant public, private and political pressure to change the political leadership and eventually buckled and did so. This is an important intervention that has not been consistently enforced by the same party, a point Nomvula Mokonyane, the party’s first deputy secretary-general, recently admitted in a podcast. She went as far as saying the party’s national executive committee has been “selective” in its application of its own conference resolution regarding such matters.
While I think the eThekwini example is good, it should not lull stakeholders into complacency. It is, fundamentally, a short-term fix. Long-term solutions are required, and they begin at the level of leadership. This is true for eThekwini as much as it is true for Johannesburg and every other municipality in crisis.
Good Governance Africa reports in its Government Performance Index of 2024, that four out of our eight metropolitan municipalities scored poorly in the leadership & management category. This signals trouble. As interested stakeholders, we need to demand leadership across the system that is suitably qualified and capable of managing these big public institutions without needing to be kept on training wheels by having teams of unelected and retired politicians and administrators. Where we do not get it, we need to push back until we get it.
As stakeholders, we have a choice to make. Do we fold our hands and hope “someone will do something”, or do we use the eThekwini and Johannesburg examples and similarly apply pressure on the politicians to do their jobs?This article, while styled in the form of an opinion piece, is more of a plea, a reminder to all of us in whatever roles or positions we occupy to stand up and be counted, that we cannot afford to leave things to the politicians.
The reality is that things will not change until we, the interested stakeholders, involve ourselves and assert our power. They will not change until we demand better and more from our leaders. We pay for it. We all deserve better. Where there is bad, let them go. Where there is good, they must be encouraged to do even better. Simple.
At some point we must put the fear of [insert your preferred deity] in them. As residents, we hire them, and they ought to live in constant appreciation of the reality that if they do not perform to our satisfaction we can fire them just as easily and try another group of leaders. Corporates too need to use their leverage. Ultimately, leverage is the one thing all politicians truly understand. At least one of the major parties appears to be slowly coming around to that reckoning.
• Chalufu, a former Johannesburg councillor and director for executive support in the metro, is an independent consultant.
SABELO CHALUFU: Local government is everybody’s business
Pressing issues will remain until we all start to take local government more seriously
