JODI SCHOLTZ: National lotteries distributions marred by tax compliance laws

Recent global political shifts have underscored how vulnerable nonprofit organisations (NPOs) can be to regulatory and funding changes. When US President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending federal aid to countries that did not align with his policies — including SA — it sent shock waves through the global charitable sector.
In SA social relief programmes are fortunately not as susceptible to the ideological whims of a president, given that the responsibility to allocate and disburse funds to beneficiaries is dispersed across several institutions: from the SA Social Security Agency to government departments to the National Lotteries Commission. However, Trump’s decision highlighted a more pressing issue closer to home: the increasing complexity of tax compliance and regulatory requirements that are putting local NPOs under significant strain.
While the commission may be seen by some as simply the regulator of sports pools and lottery games, we are also entrusted with the vital task of distributing money generated by the industry into the hands of deserving causes — building communities, supporting charities and developing our nation. A portion of every Lotto ticket bought goes to corporate social responsibility projects and registered nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), making the commission the country’s largest grant funder. Distributing funds is an enormous task.
Every year we must ensure about R1.3bn is spent fairly and transparently and to ensure lottery funds uplift and support the communities they are meant to serve and lay a strong foundation for sustainable, positive change.
With a new board and leadership team in place, the NLC has embarked on a renewed chapter of integrity and accountability, after a period of corruption and mismanagement under the previous incumbents. We have embraced a future focused on transparency, governance reform and ethical leadership to rebuild the commission’s reputation.
We are committed to open and fair distribution of lottery funds, ensuring that every project is publicly disclosed, thoroughly audited and directly benefits communities in need, and have introduced independent oversight and third-party audits to guarantee every aspect of our operations meets the highest standards of integrity and transparency.
Our approach is rooted in active engagement and open communication with the public, beneficiaries and stakeholders, making sure their voices guide our reforms and actions.
Our war room has uncovered cause for concern, such as multiple applications being generated under different names by the same agent.
In 2023, disbursing funds was made more difficult due to compliance changes for NPOs and nonprofit companies, which were beyond our control. Many charitable entities were caught off guard. Organisations from early learning centres to soup kitchens, hospices, old age homes, sports academies, and more, applied for grants from the National Lotteries Commission, but were red-flagged by our own systems as they were unable to complete the compliance steps demanded by national tax and financial legislation.
What followed was a perfect storm that hit prospective grantees that operated as NPOs. The lotteries committee was unable to process applications from noncompliant entities, or disburse the funds we would have liked to give away.
The charity NPO sector, especially organisations that could not afford accountants and financial officers, was affected. To remedy this situation the commission has stepped in to assist organisations in need by establishing a “war room” where each applicant who fell foul of financial probity laws was advised how to become compliant. Where we needed to hold an applicant’s hands we did so, from helping them fix technical problems to correcting information from the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and department of social development, such as updating directors’ or officials’ information.
Our war room has uncovered cause for concern, such as multiple applications being generated under different names by the same agent, with the same email address. Is this charity farming, or could the applicant give us a proper explanation? Such issues have slowed down our response time and our rejection rate for NPOs is unacceptably high.
We are doing all we can to open the funding taps once again, including keeping the grantee community, parliament and the public abreast of our success in registering a greater number of NPOs that so desperately need and deserve assistance.
Measures we have implemented include:
Joint initiatives with the department of social development to provide technical support and real-time response on changing organisational details on their database through establishment of a war room and provincial help desk sessions.
National Lotteries Commission technical support and troubleshooting on password issues and navigating registration on our system, as well as zero-rating its online application platform to ensure applicants do not pay for data when applying for funding.
Keeping the registration on the system open to allow for organisations to correct their own administrative compliance issues with either the department or the CIPC.
Extending the closing date for applications for funding until March 31.
We are fortunate to have an active portfolio committee keeping the pressure on, a minister who provides wise and measured direction, and a board whose governance decisions place the National Lotteries Commission in a position to best address these matters.
We understand the frustrations expressed by many legitimate NPOs whose applications are ensnared in legal requirements, and are committed to helping them to receive the funds so urgently required to continue their worthy work.
• Scholtz is commissioner at the National Lotteries Commission.
JODI SCHOLTZ: National lotteries distributions marred by tax compliance laws
The increasing complexity of tax compliance and regulatory requirements are putting pressure on nonprofit organisations
