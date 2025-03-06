Prices rise after heavy sell-off, but tariff uncertainties and rising supply outlook cap gains
Anglo American’s initiative emphasises working with municipal teams
In all, 376 lawyers were disbarred from practising between 2019 and January 2025, while 502 were suspended
The ANC has established a 67-member provincial task team, led by Jeff Radebe, to address internal issues
The group says relative to its expectations for the period, its portfolio has performed better than initially anticipated
The data signals ‘partial recovery in economic momentum in SA’, says S&P Global Market Intelligence
Trump administration in push to get Ukraine’s leader to acquiesce to deal with Russia
Black Caps head to final with India after SA’s poor playoff record continues
The new-generation model is a resounding upgrade with a more responsive engine
CARTOON: White House puppet
US cuts intelligence sharing as it piles pressure on Ukraine
Trump’s powerful speech to Congress ruffles Democrats
Russia welcomes US pause in military aid to Ukraine
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Look beyond Trump’s shaming of Zelensky and things don’t get any clearer
EDITORIAL: The price of standing up to a bully
