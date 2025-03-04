SHRI MAHESH KUMAR AND SHIVANK GOEL: India and SA synergy extends well beyond green energy

A floating solar energy installation is seen in Britain. File photo: REUTERS
In the vibrant tapestry of global energy dynamics, a burgeoning partnership between India and SA stands out as a testament to two nations leveraging their strengths for mutual benefit and global good.
At the heart of the alliance is a shared vision for energy security, sustainability and innovation, promising to transform the energy landscapes of both countries.
The consulate-general of India in Johannesburg recently hosted the Matla Urja Energy Conference in partnership with Wits Business School. The event witnessed an agreement between Eskom and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation aimed at enhancing co-operation through knowledge exchange and joint research & development (R&D).
India, with its surging economy and vast population, has been at the forefront of renewable energy — solar in particular — through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance. This leadership in solar energy showcases India’s commitment to sustainable development and also sets the stage for collaboration with SA, which boasts one of the most suitable climates for solar and wind energy production in Africa.
The key areas of interest for India in SA’s energy sector are deeply rooted in non-conventional energy sources, specifically solar. India, as a leader in solar energy initiatives, is keen to collaborate on expanding solar power projects in SA. The partnership could leverage India’s expertise not only to increase capacity but also to innovate in solar power solutions tailored to SA’s environmental conditions.
Winds of change
Wind energy presents another significant opportunity. SA has considerable potential in this regard and Indian companies are eyeing investments and partnerships. The wind corridors in SA could benefit from India’s experience in wind farm development, enhancing the efficiency and scale of projects, contributing to both countries’ renewable energy goals.
Moreover, hydropower emerges as a promising area for collaboration. As SA explores diversification in its energy mix, co-operation on such projects and related technology sharing could provide sustainable solutions. India’s advancements in hydroelectric power, including small-scale and run-of-the-river projects, could be pivotal in helping SA harness its water resources more effectively for clean energy production.
The potential for energy collaboration isn’t merely about increasing capacity; it’s about sharing knowledge, technology and best practices. India’s experience in managing large-scale solar projects can help SA scale its renewable energy initiatives, potentially leading to SA’s participation in the International Solar Alliance.
This partnership could expand across the African continent, promoting solar energy deployment and fostering a regional shift towards cleaner energy sources.
The story doesn't end with renewables. SA’s wealth of coal reserves plays into India’s energy strategy, where the fossil fuel is still a significant part of the energy mix. The collaboration could extend to clean coal technologies, where India’s advancements could help SA improve its coal efficiency, reducing the environmental impact while still meeting energy needs.
Infrastructure collaboration
The narrative extends beyond natural resources to infrastructure. India’s strides in smart grid technology, energy storage solutions and grid management could address SA’s challenges with load-shedding and power outages. By sharing those technologies not only can energy supply become more stable and efficient, but both nations can also prepare their grids for a higher integration of renewable energy.
In this partnership, policy and regulation are crucial. Both countries have committed to the Paris Agreement, and aligning their energy policies could create a more conducive environment for investments in clean energy. That could involve public-private partnerships and regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation while ensuring energy security. Such collaboration could lead to a synergy in policy-making, where both learn from each other’s experiences in managing energy transitions amid economic growth.
The human factor is integral to this narrative. India’s well-established institutions such as the National Power Training Institutes could collaborate with SA counterparts to skill the workforce, focusing on renewable energy technologies, grid management and energy efficiency. This exchange of knowledge and skills could empower a new generation ready to tackle the challenges of a changing energy landscape.
India stands ready to share this expertise with SA, helping establish an SA Power Training Institute to develop a workforce. The future of India-SA energy relations over the next decade seems poised for significant evolution. From a transactional trade relationship, it could grow into a strategic partnership with a focus on R&D, innovation in energy technologies and setting a global example for South-South co-operation in sustainable development.
Such collaboration transcends the immediate benefits of energy trade. It’s about envisioning a future where energy security and sustainability are not at odds but are achieved in concert. The partnership could influence global energy dialogues, showing how emerging economies can lead in sustainable practices, contribute to climate goals and ensure energy access for all.
Moreover, this partnership could extend into areas such as technology transfer for energy efficiency, joint ventures in green hydrogen production, and shared initiatives in combating climate change. This approach not only strengthens bilateral ties but positions both nations as leaders in the global push towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.
• Kumar is Indian consul-general in Johannesburg and Goel is head of Indo-Africa Coverage at RMB.
SHRI MAHESH KUMAR AND SHIVANK GOEL: India and SA synergy extends well beyond green energy
Burgeoning partnership can expand across Africa, fostering a regional shift towards cleaner energy
In the vibrant tapestry of global energy dynamics, a burgeoning partnership between India and SA stands out as a testament to two nations leveraging their strengths for mutual benefit and global good.
At the heart of the alliance is a shared vision for energy security, sustainability and innovation, promising to transform the energy landscapes of both countries.
The consulate-general of India in Johannesburg recently hosted the Matla Urja Energy Conference in partnership with Wits Business School. The event witnessed an agreement between Eskom and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation aimed at enhancing co-operation through knowledge exchange and joint research & development (R&D).
India, with its surging economy and vast population, has been at the forefront of renewable energy — solar in particular — through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance. This leadership in solar energy showcases India’s commitment to sustainable development and also sets the stage for collaboration with SA, which boasts one of the most suitable climates for solar and wind energy production in Africa.
The key areas of interest for India in SA’s energy sector are deeply rooted in non-conventional energy sources, specifically solar. India, as a leader in solar energy initiatives, is keen to collaborate on expanding solar power projects in SA. The partnership could leverage India’s expertise not only to increase capacity but also to innovate in solar power solutions tailored to SA’s environmental conditions.
Winds of change
Wind energy presents another significant opportunity. SA has considerable potential in this regard and Indian companies are eyeing investments and partnerships. The wind corridors in SA could benefit from India’s experience in wind farm development, enhancing the efficiency and scale of projects, contributing to both countries’ renewable energy goals.
Moreover, hydropower emerges as a promising area for collaboration. As SA explores diversification in its energy mix, co-operation on such projects and related technology sharing could provide sustainable solutions. India’s advancements in hydroelectric power, including small-scale and run-of-the-river projects, could be pivotal in helping SA harness its water resources more effectively for clean energy production.
The potential for energy collaboration isn’t merely about increasing capacity; it’s about sharing knowledge, technology and best practices. India’s experience in managing large-scale solar projects can help SA scale its renewable energy initiatives, potentially leading to SA’s participation in the International Solar Alliance.
This partnership could expand across the African continent, promoting solar energy deployment and fostering a regional shift towards cleaner energy sources.
The story doesn't end with renewables. SA’s wealth of coal reserves plays into India’s energy strategy, where the fossil fuel is still a significant part of the energy mix. The collaboration could extend to clean coal technologies, where India’s advancements could help SA improve its coal efficiency, reducing the environmental impact while still meeting energy needs.
Infrastructure collaboration
The narrative extends beyond natural resources to infrastructure. India’s strides in smart grid technology, energy storage solutions and grid management could address SA’s challenges with load-shedding and power outages. By sharing those technologies not only can energy supply become more stable and efficient, but both nations can also prepare their grids for a higher integration of renewable energy.
In this partnership, policy and regulation are crucial. Both countries have committed to the Paris Agreement, and aligning their energy policies could create a more conducive environment for investments in clean energy. That could involve public-private partnerships and regulatory frameworks that encourage innovation while ensuring energy security. Such collaboration could lead to a synergy in policy-making, where both learn from each other’s experiences in managing energy transitions amid economic growth.
The human factor is integral to this narrative. India’s well-established institutions such as the National Power Training Institutes could collaborate with SA counterparts to skill the workforce, focusing on renewable energy technologies, grid management and energy efficiency. This exchange of knowledge and skills could empower a new generation ready to tackle the challenges of a changing energy landscape.
India stands ready to share this expertise with SA, helping establish an SA Power Training Institute to develop a workforce. The future of India-SA energy relations over the next decade seems poised for significant evolution. From a transactional trade relationship, it could grow into a strategic partnership with a focus on R&D, innovation in energy technologies and setting a global example for South-South co-operation in sustainable development.
Such collaboration transcends the immediate benefits of energy trade. It’s about envisioning a future where energy security and sustainability are not at odds but are achieved in concert. The partnership could influence global energy dialogues, showing how emerging economies can lead in sustainable practices, contribute to climate goals and ensure energy access for all.
Moreover, this partnership could extend into areas such as technology transfer for energy efficiency, joint ventures in green hydrogen production, and shared initiatives in combating climate change. This approach not only strengthens bilateral ties but positions both nations as leaders in the global push towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.
• Kumar is Indian consul-general in Johannesburg and Goel is head of Indo-Africa Coverage at RMB.
MSIZI KHOZA: Building a more sustainable, inclusive society becomes more urgent
WRENELLE STANDER: Capitalising on B20 SA for sustainable growth and global clout
NARDOS BEKELE-THOMAS: South Africa’s G20 presidency: catalyst for Africa’s development
PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US has say over
RACHEL REEVES: How the UK is invested in SA’s growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WRENELLE STANDER: Capitalising on B20 SA for sustainable growth and global clout
MSIZI KHOZA: Building a more sustainable, inclusive society becomes more urgent
NARDOS BEKELE-THOMAS: South Africa’s G20 presidency: catalyst for Africa’s ...
ZANDILE MAKHOBA: SA’s G20 presidency is a defining moment for Africa’s economic ...
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Net-zero hero counts the cost
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.