MSIZI KHOZA: Building a more sustainable, inclusive society becomes more urgent

Amid what appears to be a corporate backlash against sustainability — triggered in part by the re-election of Donald Trump as US president in November — the risks of inaction continue to rise.
At the recently concluded 2025 annual meetings of the World Economic Forum (WEF), climate risks dominated the organisation’s global risk report. The top four risks the WEF sees in a 10-year horizon are extreme weather events; critical change to earth systems; biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse; and natural resource shortage. On a two-year horizon extreme weather events are in second place, topped only by misinformation.
The statistics paint a worrying picture. The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released a report stating that its modelling suggests the world is on course to breach 2.7°C above pre-industrial levels by 2050 — a level that would be extremely damaging, especially for Africa.
The EU, Australia, China, India, SA, Indonesia and Vietnam are among a host of big polluters expected to miss the February deadline for new climate targets, the nationally determined contributions (NDCs).
The NDCs are one of the enduring legacies of the 2015 Paris Agreement and are what UN climate chief Simon Stiell refers to as “the most important policy documents of the century”. The UN estimates that between a third and half of Group of 20 (G20) economies will fail to meet the February deadline to submit revised NDCs.
SA’s presidency of the G20 this year means the country has an added weight of expectation to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change, all the while contending with a restless and unpredictable global theatre of state and nonstate actors.
Global co-ordination is crucial to overcome the climate emergency because national energy transitions do not take place in isolation. If pursued at different speeds, decarbonisation efforts could change relative energy prices and, as a result, the industrial competitiveness of different markets. Abrupt policy changes in one market could prompt governments elsewhere to change their policies to remain competitive
And SA’s G20 presidency takes place against the backdrop of meagre domestic economic growth, declining per capita incomes, stubbornly high levels of unemployment and grinding poverty. The imperative for building a more resilient and inclusive economy grows more urgent daily.
A November 2023 report from Harvard University’s Growth Lab posited that green growth can cure many of SA’s economic ills. Much of the analysis underpinning the conclusions and recommendations of that report remains valid. Better still, the argument is perhaps stronger now than then.
That is especially so considering the flurry of recent executive orders by Trump — including one that redlined nearly $300bn in loans, grants and credit guarantees that came about under Joe Biden’s signature climate initiative, the rather oddly named Inflation Reduction Act.
The act’s main objective was to reposition the US in the global green technology race through a combination of demand-side stimulus through consumer tax credits and supply-side interventions in the form of concessional loans, grants and other forms of financial support for corporates in the green technology value chain.
As the US withdraws from the race, doubtless others will take up the space. Economic dynamism — the ability of economies to pivot quickly to emerging opportunities (such as the sustainability transition) — and durable and inclusive growth however go hand in hand.
In SA’s case it is even more crucial. As a small, open economy, the country is more sensitive to changes in geopolitical posture and global trade relations. At the start of her second term as European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen put economic competitiveness front and centre of her agenda, declaring that “there will be no backtracking on the green transition”.
In part, this means the EU will push ahead with implementation of its carbon border adjustment mechanism. As almost a fifth of all SA exports go to the EU common market, it will have a direct effect on SA’s future economic prospects, especially given the high embedded carbon intensity of SA’s manufactured goods.
As the SA economy continues to be entangled in a low-growth trap, perhaps the single most important escape route is its most obvious: to harness our natural endowment to create the green goods that are needed by a decarbonising world.
• Khoza is managing executive: ESG at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.
MSIZI KHOZA: Building a more sustainable, inclusive society becomes more urgent
Most important escape from low-growth trap is to harness SA’s natural endowments to create green goods
• Khoza is managing executive: ESG at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.
