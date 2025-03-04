Opinion

GRAHAM WRIGHT: Bolstering crime prevention through collaboration

The Eyes & Ears programme is testament to what can be achieved when state and private sector resources are aligned towards reducing crime

04 March 2025 - 11:33
by Graham Wright
The Eyes & Ears programme is a testament to what can be achieved when state and private sector resources are aligned towards a common goal — reducing crime and strengthening the rule of law, the writer says.
The Eyes & Ears programme is a testament to what can be achieved when state and private sector resources are aligned towards a common goal — reducing crime and strengthening the rule of law, the writer says. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/LULAMA ZENZILE

SA’s persistent crime challenges demand innovative and proactive crime prevention solutions. While law-enforcement agencies play a critical role in maintaining public safety, collaboration between the private sector and the state has proven to be a force multiplier in crime prevention. One such programme that has yielded significant results is the Eyes & Ears Initiative (E2), a partnership-driven approach that enhances the ability of the SA Police Service (SAPS) to respond swiftly to criminal activities.

The E2 is built on the principle of real-time intelligence sharing between approved private security companies, other approved non-private security role players and the SA Police Service (SAPS). Our E2 members have deployed assets in various communities, business districts and industrial areas and serve as force multipliers, reporting incidents of crime and suspicious activity to the E2 Monitoring Centre in Johannesburg.

The monitoring centre has also insured the continuous presence of an E2 controller in each of the nine SAPS provincial operational command centres (POCCs). SAPS officials are made aware of any incident that was reported to the provincial POCC via the E2 Monitoring Centre and can alert the SAPS where an operational response is required. At the same time, specific selected incident types are escalated to the SAPS national operational command centre, where a second E2 monitor is in place to ensure co-ordination at the highest level with the SAPS.

This structured collaboration model has already demonstrated its effect in preventing crime and stopping major incidents before they escalate. By bridging the gap between private security intelligence and police action, the E2 Initiative has enhanced the SAPS's ability to send the required resources to verified incidents, leading to more proactive policing rather than reactive responses, as well as the better utilisation of the SAPS’s resources.

Endorsements from SAPS leadership

The success of the E2 Initiative has not gone unnoticed at the highest levels of law enforcement. National police commissioner Fannie Masemola has lauded the initiative, stating that the partnership between SAPS and private security companies has been “highly effective” in enhancing public safety.

Masemola emphasised the importance of this collaboration, noting that it enables SAPS to use the extensive geographic deployment of the private security industry to create situational awareness through the SAPS control centres. The E2 Initiative forms part of the formal agreement between the SAPS and Business Against Crime SA, with the latter providing a single point of entry between the private sector and the SAPS.

Provincial success in combating extortion

An alarming crime trend that has gained traction in recent years is extortion, particularly within large infrastructure and building projects. Criminal groups have increasingly targeted developers and construction companies, demanding “protection fees” under the threat of violence or work stoppages. In some incidents the brazen extortionists have even demanded that their “labour force” or “business forum” members are employed on the project. Left unchecked this not only increases the cost of projects, including in the public sector, but threatens investor confidence and economic growth.

Recognising the urgent need to curb this practice, the E2 has incorporated a dedicated extortion response initiative. This initiative has seen notable success at the provincial level, especially in regions such as the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, which have been particularly hard hit by the extortion economy. When a business reports extortion attempts through the programme, E2 engages with the company to assess the situation and mobilises the appropriate authorities. This includes:

  • The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA);
  • SAPS units such as the Extortion Task Team, if applicable;
  • Community policing forums;
  • Local councillors; and
  • Key municipal departments, including public safety.

The approach follows the “broken windows” policing principle, where persistent visibility and enforcement in high-risk areas deters criminal elements before they can establish control. This requires meetings with the contractors and the SAPS and the setting up of communication channels with the relevant role players before the construction starts.

It should also include regular patrols in and around construction sites, increased observation of individuals attempting to initiate extortion demands, security presence during major deliveries or key phases of construction, and ongoing support for businesses, ensuring that threats do not escalate.

The goal is not just crisis response, but the creation of an environment where criminals cannot establish a foothold in extortion operations. By applying sustained law enforcement pressure, coupled with community engagement, the programme helps businesses continue operations without the burden of criminal interference.

A model for sustainable crime prevention

The Eyes & Ears programme is a testament to what can be achieved when state and private sector resources are aligned towards a common goal — reducing crime and strengthening the rule of law. While crime remains a significant challenge in SA, initiatives such as E2 demonstrate that targeted interventions, real-time intelligence sharing and co-ordinated enforcement can turn the tide.

This programme serves as a blueprint for future public-private partnerships in crime prevention, and can be broadened and scaled to incorporate all sectors of the business sector that are vulnerable to crime and criminal syndicates. Such an approach will leverage existing resources of the private sector, including those within the private security industry, for the common good and strengthen the co-operation between law enforcement and business.

The E2 Initiative, with its proven track record in providing early warning systems and rapid intervention strategies, forms part of a collective effort of all stakeholders necessary to progress towards to a safer SA.

• Dr Wright is CEO of Business Against Crime SA.

