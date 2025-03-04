DAVID KING: US withdrawal from Paris Agreement is an opportunity for SA to lead

What does the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement mean for the world, especially for countries like SA? At a time of unprecedented climate risk, one of the world’s biggest economies is turning its back on global commitments.
The Trump administration has also pulled the plug on USAID, cutting vital support for developing nations that are already grappling with climate shocks. We must be clear: this is not just a diplomatic setback — it is an assault on global climate progress, one that will have severe repercussions for the most vulnerable.
But where some see crisis, others see opportunity. If the US federal government steps back it creates space for new leadership to emerge. This is a moment for brave leaders — those who recognise that decisive action on climate is not only a necessity but a strategic advantage. Countries that lean into the transition now will be the ones that drive future economic growth, attract investment and ensure energy security.
I was born and educated in SA, a country whose history is one of struggle and resilience. I spoke out against apartheid and was forced to leave, but that fight for justice has stayed with me. It shaped my understanding that inequality and injustice — whether social, economic or environmental — are interconnected. The climate crisis is the greatest injustice of our time, disproportionately affecting those who have contributed the least to the problem.
For decades coal has been the backbone of SA’s economy, providing jobs, development and energy security. It has played a big role in shaping the country’s industrial growth and supporting livelihoods. But today that legacy is at risk of becoming a liability. The coal sector is in decline — many mines are ageing, power stations are inefficient and expensive to run and the global energy market is shifting away from fossil fuels.
Without a strategic transition SA risks being left with stranded assets and an economic crisis that could have been avoided. Now is the time to plan for the future, ensuring that coal workers and affected communities are supported while unlocking the full potential of clean energy alternatives.
As global markets shift away from fossil fuels SA has the potential to emerge as a leader in renewable energy, creating jobs, attracting investment and ensuring a just transition that benefits all citizens, particularly those most affected by energy poverty and economic inequality.
Wealthy nations, whose historic emissions have largely driven the crisis, must take on the greatest burden of action. But SA, with its extraordinary renewable energy potential, has an opportunity to turn this moment to its advantage. Countries that act decisively to transition away from fossil fuels will be the economic winners of the future. SA, with its natural abundance, is well placed to lead Africa’s energy transformation.
At the same time, global support in the form of finance is needed to make this transition equitable. Delivery must be accelerated and commitments must translate into action. International partners have a responsibility to ensure that financing is not just about cutting emissions but about facilitating development. SA’s leadership in the Group of Twenty this year is a crucial platform to push for stronger commitments and ensure that emerging economies receive the support they need.
The urgency is clear. Last year was the first in recorded history to exceed 1.5°C of warming above pre-industrial levels. Greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise at an alarming rate, and the consequences — deadly heatwaves, floods and food insecurity — are increasingly visible. Inaction is not an option, and no country can afford to delay.
Yet despite this we know people across the world overwhelmingly support climate action. A global poll published in Nature Climate Change found that 86% of people back pro-climate policies, yet only 43% believe others are willing to act. This gap has been deliberately fuelled by the fossil fuel industry, which has worked tirelessly to create doubt and delay.
It is time to push back against this narrative and show that action is not only necessary but an opportunity for economic transformation. SA can lead by example, proving that ambitious climate policy drives growth, investment and job creation.
A key part of this leadership will come through strengthening and implementing SA’s nationally determined contributions. These commitments are the backbone of global climate action and SA has the chance to set a powerful precedent by aligning its energy transition with economic revitalisation. This is not just about meeting emissions targets — it is about securing a thriving, resilient future.
This is exactly why I founded the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG) — to ensure science is at the heart of global decision-making and to give a voice to experts from across the Global North and South. Climate change is a global challenge that requires truly global solutions. CCAG was established to ensure that perspectives from the climate scientists and experts from the Global South, are heard at the highest levels.
We believe the nationally determined contributions are a crucial step, but commitment alone is not enough. Action must follow and that is what we, as a group of global science leaders, are striving for. Countries that act decisively now will not only help stabilise the planet but will also be best positioned to benefit from the economic and societal transformations that come with a clean energy future.
This is a moment of reckoning. SA can choose to remain locked into an outdated energy system, or it can seize the future — one where clean energy powers industries, drives growth and secures the wellbeing of future generations. The country’s rich history of resilience and leadership on the world stage suggests the latter is possible. Now is the time to make it happen.
• Sir David, a former chief scientific adviser to the UK government and special representative on climate change to the British foreign secretary, is emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Cambridge, chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, and founder of the Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge.
DAVID KING: US withdrawal from Paris Agreement is an opportunity for SA to lead
Countries that act now will be best positioned to benefit from a clean energy future
