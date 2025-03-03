KYLE FYFE AND JANICE GEEL: What manufacturers should know about EV tax incentive
Awareness of the way in which SARS will apply 150% incentive is vital
03 March 2025 - 05:00
Late last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Taxation Laws Amendment Act, which introduced a significant tax incentive aimed at promoting the production of battery electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles in SA.
This incentive reflects government’s commitment to transforming the automotive manufacturing industry from the production of primarily internal combustion-engined vehicles to include the production of battery electric and hydrogen‑powered vehicles as envisaged in the Electric Vehicles White Paper published in November 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.