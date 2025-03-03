ALEX MALAPANE: SA needs fiscal discipline, not higher taxes

SA finds itself at an economic crossroad, where the growing tax burden on citizens is met with widespread inefficiencies, corruption and mismanagement of public funds.
As the government contemplates alternatives to raising VAT from 15% to 17%, it is crucial to challenge the wisdom of this approach. Instead of placing additional strain on struggling citizens, the government must address the real issue: reckless expenditure and the lack of accountability.
A better alternative would be to reduce VAT to 14% while following the US example by establishing a department of government efficiency (Doge) to combat wasteful spending and systemic corruption.
The latest auditor-general report exposed R1.48bn in fruitless and wasteful expenditure across 36 government departments and 27 state-owned enterprises. This is not a revenue problem — it is an expenditure crisis.
Before squeezing more taxes from an already burdened population, the government must prove it can manage public funds responsibly, recover lost billions and plug the financial leaks that are draining the economy.
The government’s continued failure to hold accountable those responsible for financial mismanagement fosters a culture of impunity, perpetuating reckless expenditure.
A VAT increase to 17% would hit the poorest the hardest, particularly those who rely on the R370 monthly social grant. Under a higher VAT rate, R63 of that amount would be swallowed by taxation, leaving recipients with a mere R307 to survive on.
The effect of such a policy is clear: deeper poverty, greater inequality and an even more dire economic outlook for millions of South Africans. Instead of this regressive measure, the government should remove VAT from essential goods such as maize meal, cooking oil and other necessities to relieve low-income households directly.
Rather than taxing the people into more profound hardship, SA should take lessons from international best practice. The US manages government spending through its office of management & budget, which ensures efficiency and eliminates wasteful expenditure.
An SA equivalent would be an independent oversight body to enforce financial discipline, investigate fraud and ensure responsible fiscal management. Perhaps an alternative is to increase the scope of the auditor-general to serve as an independent arm of government to act as an SA Doge.
Corruption and financial misconduct have thrived due to weak enforcement and the absence of meaningful consequences. An oversight body (perhaps the auditor-general working with the Special Investigating Unit) with investigatory and prosecutorial powers would ensure those who squander public funds face real consequences.
Government officials who are guilty of financial mismanagement should be held personally liable, forced to repay misused funds, and prosecuted where practicable. Many government departments suffer from bloated bureaucracies and overlapping functions, leading to inefficiencies and poor service delivery. Streamlining government operations, eliminating redundancies and ensuring that public funds are used effectively would improve service delivery while reducing costs.
State-owned enterprises have become symbols of financial mismanagement with billions lost to irregular expenditure. Strong financial oversight would restore their sustainability and ensure these critical institutions serve the public good rather than becoming financial black holes.
Redirecting funds recovered from wasteful expenditure into productive use would provide a much-needed economic stimulus. These funds could support small, micro and medium enterprises, which are vital to job creation and economic growth, expand youth employment initiatives to address the country’s staggering youth unemployment rate, strengthen infrastructure and industrial incubators to drive long-term economic resilience and improve service delivery in healthcare, education, and housing to uplift vulnerable communities.
South Africans deserve a government that prioritises financial prudence over easy revenue grabs. A VAT increase will only deepen economic hardship while addressing corruption and inefficiency and will unlock billions in wasted funds for productive use.
The president and his administration must demonstrate leadership by committing to fiscal responsibility and transparency. Establishing a Doge would signal that mismanagement and corruption will no longer be tolerated. A more prosperous SA is within reach, but only if the government tackles the root causes of our financial challenges instead of placing additional burdens on already struggling citizens.
• Malapane is an executive, strategist, conference speaker and facilitator, multidisciplinary researcher and independent analyst.
