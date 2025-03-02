THANDO MZIMELA-NTULI: SA’s proposed VAT hike — path of least resistance

A VAT increase isn’t simply a tax hike, says the writer. Picture: 123RF/paradaxfoto
The SA finance minister’s aborted attempt to raise the VAT rate from 15% to 17% has set off a wave of discussion, but the real story here is not just about numbers on a tax form.
This decision epitomises a government that has opted for the path of least resistance — choosing an easy fix over the far harder but necessary work of structural reform. In doing so, the government has, once again, laid the financial burden squarely on the shoulders of the middle class, a group that is already overburdened by regressive tax policies and continues to receive little in return.
A VAT increase isn’t simply a tax hike. It is a reflection of a government that has run out of creative ideas for generating revenue and has chosen the quickest, most politically convenient option. By raising VAT, government is asking the middle class to foot the bill for the country’s economic struggles — again. And while this may seem like a quick way to boost revenue, it’s a short-term solution that perpetuates an unsustainable system, leaving the middle class to suffer even more while the wealthiest continue to evade their fair share of the tax burden.
A government lacking innovation
Raising VAT is in many ways government’s default move when faced with fiscal pressure. It’s a tax that is easy to implement, impacts a broad spectrum of society, and requires no significant changes to the existing tax system. But therein lies the problem: VAT disproportionately affects those who can least afford it — the middle class.
In choosing VAT government takes the easy route. It doesn’t require tackling the real structural problems in the economy, such as entrenched tax avoidance practices, loopholes that benefit the wealthy, or the failure to implement more progressive taxation systems. Instead it slaps a broad, regressive tax on goods and services that ultimately penalises those who are already struggling.
For the middle class, already stretched thin by the rising cost of living, this increase is the latest reminder that they are the ones who always end up paying. The question, then, is why does government keep taking the easy road? It’s easier to increase VAT than to confront the complex, uncomfortable issues of tax evasion by the wealthy, corruption, or the need for more progressive wealth-based taxes. A VAT hike is a sign of a government that lacks the political will or the creative strategies to generate revenue in a fairer, more equitable manner.
Middle class taxed yet left behind
The real injustice of a VAT increase lies in the fact that the middle class bears the brunt of the tax system but rarely receives any meaningful benefit in return. These are the people who pay the lion’s share of taxes, yet they are often excluded from the state services and social benefits the wealthiest avoid and the poorest receive.
Take the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for example. While the middle class contributes significantly to the country’s tax revenue, their children are often ineligible for NSFAS funding, leaving them to foot the bill for university fees that continue to rise. At the same time, the wealthiest South Africans can afford private education for their children or dodge taxes altogether. Meanwhile, government provides little in the way of assistance to middle-class families who are caught in the squeeze.
In addition, the middle class often finds itself excluded from other state-sponsored benefits, like free water and electricity. In urban areas, many middle-class households have to pay for private services — security, water, waste removal — that are supposed to be covered by the state. So while they continue to contribute heavily to the national coffers, they don’t enjoy the benefits of state infrastructure or social programmes. Instead, they’re left to pay twice — once through taxes and again for services that are supposed to be free.
This exclusion from state benefits isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a systemic flaw. The middle class keeps the wheels of the country turning, but it often feels as if the system isn’t designed with their needs in mind. This is compounded by the fact that they are taxed more heavily than the wealthiest citizens, who exploit loopholes or invest in tax avoidance strategies. The middle class is essentially trapped, paying the most while receiving the least.
Corruption and leadership failure
The lack of innovation in SA’s fiscal policy is not just a result of bureaucratic inefficiency; it is deeply rooted in systemic failure, particularly corruption and self-interest. For too long political leaders have been accused of exploiting their positions to enrich themselves, and this greed has infiltrated the very structures that are meant to serve the people.
In a system where corruption thrives there’s little incentive for those in power to pursue creative, progressive solutions to the country’s financial challenges. Why seek alternatives when the status quo works in your favour? This culture of corruption, combined with an overwhelming lack of political will to make the difficult decisions, has created a perfect storm of stagnation.
Instead of tackling issues such as tax evasion, closing loopholes or implementing progressive wealth taxes that would target those who can afford to contribute more, government chooses to place the burden on the middle class. The path of least resistance only serves the elite, while the middle class continues to carry the weight.
Why VAT is not the answer
The question must be asked: why does government continually rely on VAT increases rather than exploring alternative, more equitable ways of generating revenue? Part of the answer lies in the simplicity of VAT, but it also highlights a deeper failure in fiscal creativity.
Government could focus on reforming the tax system, closing tax loopholes, targeting tax evasion or introducing progressive wealth taxes — solutions that generate revenue without overburdening the middle class. There are plenty of viable alternatives that would make the tax system fairer.
For instance, closing the loopholes that allow the wealthiest to avoid taxes or implementing taxes on luxury goods could directly target those who can most afford to contribute. Such strategies would reduce the reliance on VAT, which disproportionately affects the middle class.
The key is to focus on long-term solutions that address the root causes of SA’s revenue shortfall, rather than continuing to rely on short-term fixes such as VAT hikes. This increase is not the solution — it’s simply the easy way out. It’s time for government to rethink its approach to revenue generation and pursue policies that don’t penalise the middle class for the failings of the system.
• Mzimela-Ntuli is group president of youth-led NPO the National Executive Economic Council.
ROY HAVEMANN AND CLAIRE BISSEKER: Make the SA budget predictable and dull again
KHAYA SITHOLE: Lack of blueprint for economy caused public funding crisis
STUART THEOBALD: Budgeting in an environment of stagnant growth
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Introduction of a wealth tax is no quick fix
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Treasury in a worrisome corner over balancing budget
