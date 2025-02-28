WRENELLE STANDER: Capitalising on B20 SA for sustainable growth and global clout

The true measure of SA’s Group of 20 (G20) presidency won’t just be how smoothly the summit and business meetings run, but the lasting effects it leaves behind. This global platform provides SA with a rare chance to expand trade partnerships, attract much-needed foreign direct investment, and boost tourism.
It’s hard not to draw parallels with the game-changing effects of the 2010 Fifa World Cup, which not only elevated SA’s global standing but delivered real economic benefits in the subsequent years. With business leaders from G20 countries also gathering in SA for the Business 20 (B20), this could be another game-changing moment, paving the way for long-term growth and leaving a meaningful legacy for the country.
Just look at the data. The G20 is a major force in the global economic scene, consisting of 19 nations — many of which are crucial trading partners for SA — along with the EU and, more recently, the AU. Collectively, this influential group accounts for more than two thirds of the world’s population, more than 75% of global trade and 85% of global GDP.It has a wide reach and impact, and the opportunities it provides are equally enormous.
To make the most of this moment it is vitally important for key stakeholders, industry leaders and organisations such as Wesgro — the tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape — to come together with a proactive and unified strategy. We need to present SA as an irresistible opportunity for investors and visitors alike.
This is precisely what Wesgro hopes to achieve this year. We are proudly South African and on a mission to drive inclusive and sustainable growth, strengthen competitiveness and create jobs. To do this we are focused on unlocking access to new markets and new buyers, including China, Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries, India, Brazil and the Middle East. This, while we maintain a continued focus on established markets including the EU, US, UK and the rest of Africa. This major event provides us with a golden opportunity to realise this objective.
It also provides Cape Town and the Western Cape with a platform to share its strong economic story with the many business leaders visiting our region. By demonstrating that we have an aligned economic leadership team, and by working hard to deliver a conducive investment environment — by cutting red tape and rolling out the red carpet for investors — we can put our best foot forward and inspire confidence in our economy.
With this major summit drawing global attention, we have a chance to pull high-value visitors, strengthen business travel and showcase the country’s tourism potential with sustainability in mind. Cape Town and the Western Cape, set to host key B20 engagements, has the perfect mix of natural beauty, rich culture and state-of-the-art conference venues to host global leaders. But to make the most of this opportunity we need a bold, co-ordinated tourism strategy that drives interest and innovation.
This must include removing barriers to travel so that we can grow market access. I recently joined a delegation of national, provincial and local government to welcome the first Chinese visitors arriving in SA through the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme. This initiative by the national government streamlines visa application processes for group travellers from China and India, making travel to SA more accessible. Interventions such as these will be critical if we are to fully leverage these major events.
But it’s not just about the delegates themselves; their international connections are equally important. By working in concert with stakeholders including airlines, hotels and tour operators, we can tailor travel packages that make it easy for visitors to extend their stay or come back for more, bringing in more tourism revenue along the way.
Hosting the B20 Summit is also a valuable opportunity to expand trade, draw in investment and strengthen the country’s position as a gateway to Africa’s growing markets, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The B20 launch event in Cape Town will be a key moment, bringing business leaders and policymakers together to turn ideas into real-world opportunities that extend far beyond the event. With hundreds of business representatives from member countries, the B20 is a powerful forum. It provides policy recommendations developed by task forces that collaborate throughout the presidency. This platform allows businesses to shape the global economic agenda with a focus on addressing critical trade and investment challenges.
The B20 SA theme — “Inclusive Growth and Prosperity through Global Co-operation” — will guide its key priorities: employment and education, trade and investment, energy transition, digital transformation, integrity and compliance, finance and infrastructure, sustainable food systems and industrial transformation and innovation. This presents a rare opportunity for businesses to engage with global decision-makers, drive policy conversations and shape the economic landscape for years to come.
Agencies such as Wesgro are well-positioned to support these effortsby providing linkages, creating economic confidence and sharing market intelligence. History shows that a co-ordinated approach, supported by strategic marketing, strong partnerships and sustained diplomacy, can deliver lasting benefits.
If we play our cards right the G20 presidency, and the B20 Summit that accompanies it, won’t just bring short-term wins — it will lay the foundation for long-term growth and stronger partnerships. The world will be watching, and it’s up to us to make the most of this moment.
WRENELLE STANDER: Capitalising on B20 SA for sustainable growth and global clout
Here is a chance to attract high-value visitors, strengthen business travel and showcase SA’s tourism potential with sustainability in mind
• Stander is Wesgro CEO.
