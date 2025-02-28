Opinion

CARTOON: R60bn budget hole

28 February 2025 - 05:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, February 28 2025
Friday, February 28 2025

Sars boss resolute against tax increase

Effective tax policy hinges on good admin,  says Edward Kieswetter
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US has say over

Country will battle to raise money internationally unless American attitude softens
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Budget 2.0 needs GNU’s stamp of approval

All eyes will be on the amended version
Opinion
4 days ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The painful trade-offs facing Godongwana

A budget that will make everyone happy is a dream at best and a dangerous delusion at worst
Opinion
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: GNU opts for lesser evil of spending cuts

Newly signed wage deal may be at risk of refashioned budget
Opinion
1 week ago
Thursday, February 27 2025
Thursday, February 27 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
YVONNE FONTYN: SA’s farmers certainly are under ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: SA could whistle Dixie for funds US ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: What’s behind Williamson’s exit from ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Introduction of a wealth tax ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
RUFARO MAFINYANI: Decoding US-SA tensions and ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.