ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: SA’s challenges amid the global trade shift
With US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy posing looming threats, concerns are growing
28 February 2025 - 05:00
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) plays a pivotal role in shaping international trade, yet its impact varies across different economies. In the current geopolitical climate, with US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy posing looming threats to SA’s economic status, concerns are growing.
Republican legislators have even written a scathing letter to Trump lobbying for SA’s exclusion as a beneficiary of the African Growth & Opportunity Act. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.