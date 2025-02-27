STEFAN KRITZINGER: What new business owners need to know to stay on the right side of the law in SA

The Pietermaritzburg-based Royal AM football club (FC) has found itself the subject of controversy over the past few months — and it has little to do with its performance in the Premier Soccer League.
Its co-owner, prominent businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, has caught the ire of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for alleged tax evasion amounting to about R40m, involving her family trust as well as the football club.
In November, Sars got the nod from the high court in Durban to conduct a raid on Mkhize’s La Lucia mansion as well as the Royal AM FC club house. Luxury assets, including a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce, were attached by Sars, with the intention of auctioning them off to offset the amount Mkhize owes the state.
Besides enduring the vice-like grip of Sars, the Royal AM FC owners also face the anger of their staff and players, many of them having only received half their salaries since last year, while some have not been paid at all.
Our actions in the business world will always have consequences. Wilfully or negligently failing to be tax compliant can result in material damage to the reputation of your business — especially when your business features in the press describing (in harrowing detail) how you have broken the law.
Like poor tax compliance, poor labour law adherence can be very costly for your business.
As the 2025 tax year comes to an end there are some important tax law changes that all business owners need to know so that they do not experience the same fate as Royal AM.
For example, if your company receives a government grant to purchase an asset, you are no longer able to claim a wear-and-tear deduction from it. It is crucial to factor this in when calculating your company’s taxable income so you do not end up banking on getting any money back when you file your returns.
On the flipside, if your business offers lay-bys or similar credit agreements you can now claim an allowance for these types of transactions. However, you will need to reverse this allowance in the following tax year, underscoring the need to keep track of your tax filings.
Further to this, if your business signed any learnership agreements before April 1 last year you can claim additional tax deductions from them.To incentivise those who pursue renewable energy systems, Sars will also allow businesses to claim a 125% tax deduction on any systems purchased.
Knowing the basics of tax laws that affect your business and being compliant with them is just one of several factors any business owner needs to bear in mind in SA today. Of course, if you’re just starting out, you first need to register your business with the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission, giving your company a legal identity — a vital need to operate legally.
There are several business types to choose from, such as a sole proprietorship, which offers the simplest structure, geared for freelancers and small operations. However, this comes with less legal protection compared to others such as a partnership — which allows for two or more people to own or manage a business and is governed by a formal written agreement that outlines roles and profit sharing.
The third most common type is a private company, which is a more complex structure but offers limited liability protection, shielding your personal assets from business debts.
Like poor tax compliance, poor labour law adherence can be very costly for your business. There are businesses today that still fail to provide formal written employment contracts to their employees, which is a non-negotiable legal requirement and must include basic details such as the job roles, salary and terms of employment. Compliance with other labour matters such as minimum wage and different types of leave are also mandatory.
Secure environment
Depending on the type of business, there are various requirements that must be met to keep the workplace a secure environment. Something as simple as ensuring all electrical equipment in the office is safe is just one of many examples. If sparks are flying, you have a problem.
If you’re in the business of selling products or services, you have the Consumer Protection Act to be afraid of too. Misleading advertising, deceptive sales tactics or refusal to refund, replace or repair a customer’s goods within a reasonable time, as defined by the act, could see you summoned by the Consumer Commission.
Even in an age of digital acceleration, many small businesses still do not know that all records of income, expenses, invoices, receipts, bank statements and other financial documents must be kept for at least five years. Sars could call on you to do an audit for previous tax years, underscoring the need to keep these documents safe.
While not diluting the importance of all the above, protecting customer data is not just ethical and good PR, it is also the law. Collecting only the information you need, getting explicit consent from customers to collect their information and keep that information tightly secured on a system protected from cyber cowboys or hackers, will go a long way to ensure you remain on the right side of the Protection of Personal Information Act.
The above points only scratch the surface of what a business owner needs to know to stay on the right side of the law. Fortunately, service providers do exist to help new business owners to adhere to all the above and a lot more. With many of them offering reasonable rates, you can protect yourself from landing up like MaMkhize.
• Kritzinger is head of compliance & support at Govchain.
STEFAN KRITZINGER: What new business owners need to know to stay on the right side of the law in SA
As the 2025 tax year ends, there are some important tax law changes all business owners need to know
