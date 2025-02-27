KAGISO MAHLANGU: SA’s deeds system makes strides in going digital
The current manual system is slow, often leading to delays that can have profound consequences for property buyers, sellers and conveyancers
A significant, and frankly long overdue, step towards modernising SA’s land registration system is now under way with the enactment of the Deeds Registries Amendment Act. Not only will this law migrate property transactions to a digital system, but it holds the potential to speed up registration times and provide policymakers with crucial data on land ownership patterns to inform future decisions.
The act should help streamline processes by transforming a paper-based system into a fully electronic one. While the benefits of digitisation are undeniable, this progress must not leave behind those without access to digital tools or the necessary skills to navigate such systems. The departure from the current paper-based system is welcome, but we must remain vigilant about the potential gaps the digital transition could expose...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.