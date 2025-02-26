BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: SA’s role in silencing the guns in Africa should be non-negotiable

M23 rebels guard a unit of surrendering Congolese police officers who will be recruited into the rebel group in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham
The deaths of SA soldiers in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has provoked a toxic and sometimes politically backward discussion about SA’s peacekeeping efforts in Africa. This is disappointing and worrisome.
Hearing people who should know better posturing in public and questioning why our soldiers are serving in the DRC reveals the dearth of leadership that has left our country and the continent stuck at the bottom of the global economic development pyramid.
Following the 1994 democratic breakthrough, SA became a globally respected leader in African affairs, particularly peacekeeping. The country’s peacekeeping strategy stemmed from its dedication to the AU’s “Silence the Guns” by 2030 objective, which seeks to eradicate conflict and advance sustainable development.
The DRC conflict, also known as Africa’s “forever war”, has been considerably prolonged by the involvement of foreign actors. Neighbouring nations such as Rwanda and Uganda have exploited the DRC’s abundant mineral riches to finance their economies and military endeavours, and have been accused of aiding rebel groups.
Furthermore, Western and international firms have been linked to escalating the war by indirectly funding armed groups via the illegal conflict mineral trade.
Postapartheid SA is a product of solidarity and sacrifice by many countries, in blood and treasure, and a better and more prosperous Africa cannot be achieved without similar sacrifice and contribution.
A simple example is the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, fought between 1987 and 1988 in southern Angola. This battle was a pivotal moment in the struggle against apartheid and regional colonialism in Southern Africa. The South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo), Cuba and Angola all played crucial roles in this conflict, which ultimately contributed to the dismantling of apartheid in SA.
The battle provided a strategic opportunity to weaken the apartheid SA Defence Force and shift the balance of power in the region. This led to the Tripartite Accord in 1988, which paved the way for Namibia’s independence and the withdrawal of Cuban troops from Angola.
It was not just the collaboration between Swapo, Cuba and Angola at Cuito Cuanavale that helped deliver a free and independent SA, it was also the commitment and the sacrifices of their people.
SA’s peacekeeping ideology has been influenced by our history of defeating apartheid and bringing about reconciliation. For three decades the country has promoted multilateral approaches to conflict resolution through institutions such as the AU and UN, and its foreign policy has stressed the significance of African solutions to African problems for the past 30 years.
SA has participated in peacekeeping operations in Central African Republic, Burundi, Sudan and South Sudan. These operations have involved sending police and soldiers, offering logistical assistance, and providing conflict resolution expertise.
A Congolese police officer chants during a surrender meeting with M23 rebels in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham
The DRC, which has endured decades of political unrest, bloodshed and humanitarian problems, has experienced one of SA’s most important contributions to peacekeeping. Former president Thabo Mbeki is among the numerous SA leaders who have actively promoted discussion and peace negotiations between the DRC government and rebel factions.
It is therefore profoundly disconcerting to hear some of those entrusted with leadership showing scepticism over SA’s peacekeeping role in the continent while the country and the continent are navigating an unpredictable geopolitical situation.
Our continued participation in the US African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) hangs in the balance, with right-wingers inside SA, Israel and the US lobbying hard in favour of our exclusion.
SA has been one of the largest beneficiaries of Agoa, leveraging the programme to boost exports, create jobs and stimulate economic growth. The potential loss of Agoa benefits poses significant risks to SA’s economy, particularly in the key automotive, agriculture and textiles sectors.
About 15,000-25,000 jobs in essential industries could be in jeopardy, and the loss of export earnings and jobs could lower SA’s GDP by 0.2-0.4 of a percentage point annually.
The potential loss of SA’s Agoa benefits demands that the country prioritise diversification of its export markets away from the US to reduce dependence and increase competitiveness to safeguard SA’s economic future.
The country should thus invest its energies in ensuring the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a landmark agreement to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business people, capital and goods.
This geopolitical uncertainty means we need to boost trade among African countries and work to increase incomes, which can help reduce poverty levels. However, this is unlikely to happen if the conflicts ravaging the continent are not resolved expeditiously.
No-one is arguing that the people’s representatives should not question and act to ensure the government is transparent and accountable when sending our troops into foreign lands. We need answers about the funding of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and clarity on the mandate and role of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC.
However, we cannot afford to pretend that our future as a country and an economy is not intertwined with that of the rest of the continent. We also must accept that such peacekeeping operations are likely to be conducted in challenging environments, with SA soldiers facing huge risks. Despite these challenges, SA cannot afford to outsource its responsibility to reduce violence and create conditions on the continent that are conducive to peace.
The SANDF should undoubtedly be equipped with modern weaponry to deter aggression from bad actors, improve its capacity to protect vulnerable populations and maintain stability in conflict zones.
Advanced technologies enable peacekeeping forces to monitor hostile activities, minimise collateral damage and de-escalate tension without excessive force. SA needs these technologies, since it cannot afford to retreat, self-isolate and fold itself into a fetal position on matters affecting the continent.
If we are to ensure inclusive, sustainable development, SA must significantly support and strengthen the peacekeeping capacities of the Southern African Development Community and the AU.
• Ntshalintshali is a former Cosatu general secretary.
BHEKI NTSHALINTSHALI: SA’s role in silencing the guns in Africa should be non-negotiable
SA must support the peacekeeping capacities of Sadc and the AU
The deaths of SA soldiers in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has provoked a toxic and sometimes politically backward discussion about SA’s peacekeeping efforts in Africa. This is disappointing and worrisome.
Hearing people who should know better posturing in public and questioning why our soldiers are serving in the DRC reveals the dearth of leadership that has left our country and the continent stuck at the bottom of the global economic development pyramid.
Following the 1994 democratic breakthrough, SA became a globally respected leader in African affairs, particularly peacekeeping. The country’s peacekeeping strategy stemmed from its dedication to the AU’s “Silence the Guns” by 2030 objective, which seeks to eradicate conflict and advance sustainable development.
The DRC conflict, also known as Africa’s “forever war”, has been considerably prolonged by the involvement of foreign actors. Neighbouring nations such as Rwanda and Uganda have exploited the DRC’s abundant mineral riches to finance their economies and military endeavours, and have been accused of aiding rebel groups.
Furthermore, Western and international firms have been linked to escalating the war by indirectly funding armed groups via the illegal conflict mineral trade.
Postapartheid SA is a product of solidarity and sacrifice by many countries, in blood and treasure, and a better and more prosperous Africa cannot be achieved without similar sacrifice and contribution.
A simple example is the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, fought between 1987 and 1988 in southern Angola. This battle was a pivotal moment in the struggle against apartheid and regional colonialism in Southern Africa. The South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo), Cuba and Angola all played crucial roles in this conflict, which ultimately contributed to the dismantling of apartheid in SA.
The battle provided a strategic opportunity to weaken the apartheid SA Defence Force and shift the balance of power in the region. This led to the Tripartite Accord in 1988, which paved the way for Namibia’s independence and the withdrawal of Cuban troops from Angola.
It was not just the collaboration between Swapo, Cuba and Angola at Cuito Cuanavale that helped deliver a free and independent SA, it was also the commitment and the sacrifices of their people.
SA’s peacekeeping ideology has been influenced by our history of defeating apartheid and bringing about reconciliation. For three decades the country has promoted multilateral approaches to conflict resolution through institutions such as the AU and UN, and its foreign policy has stressed the significance of African solutions to African problems for the past 30 years.
SA has participated in peacekeeping operations in Central African Republic, Burundi, Sudan and South Sudan. These operations have involved sending police and soldiers, offering logistical assistance, and providing conflict resolution expertise.
The DRC, which has endured decades of political unrest, bloodshed and humanitarian problems, has experienced one of SA’s most important contributions to peacekeeping. Former president Thabo Mbeki is among the numerous SA leaders who have actively promoted discussion and peace negotiations between the DRC government and rebel factions.
It is therefore profoundly disconcerting to hear some of those entrusted with leadership showing scepticism over SA’s peacekeeping role in the continent while the country and the continent are navigating an unpredictable geopolitical situation.
Our continued participation in the US African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) hangs in the balance, with right-wingers inside SA, Israel and the US lobbying hard in favour of our exclusion.
SA has been one of the largest beneficiaries of Agoa, leveraging the programme to boost exports, create jobs and stimulate economic growth. The potential loss of Agoa benefits poses significant risks to SA’s economy, particularly in the key automotive, agriculture and textiles sectors.
About 15,000-25,000 jobs in essential industries could be in jeopardy, and the loss of export earnings and jobs could lower SA’s GDP by 0.2-0.4 of a percentage point annually.
The potential loss of SA’s Agoa benefits demands that the country prioritise diversification of its export markets away from the US to reduce dependence and increase competitiveness to safeguard SA’s economic future.
The country should thus invest its energies in ensuring the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a landmark agreement to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business people, capital and goods.
This geopolitical uncertainty means we need to boost trade among African countries and work to increase incomes, which can help reduce poverty levels. However, this is unlikely to happen if the conflicts ravaging the continent are not resolved expeditiously.
No-one is arguing that the people’s representatives should not question and act to ensure the government is transparent and accountable when sending our troops into foreign lands. We need answers about the funding of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and clarity on the mandate and role of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC.
However, we cannot afford to pretend that our future as a country and an economy is not intertwined with that of the rest of the continent. We also must accept that such peacekeeping operations are likely to be conducted in challenging environments, with SA soldiers facing huge risks. Despite these challenges, SA cannot afford to outsource its responsibility to reduce violence and create conditions on the continent that are conducive to peace.
The SANDF should undoubtedly be equipped with modern weaponry to deter aggression from bad actors, improve its capacity to protect vulnerable populations and maintain stability in conflict zones.
Advanced technologies enable peacekeeping forces to monitor hostile activities, minimise collateral damage and de-escalate tension without excessive force. SA needs these technologies, since it cannot afford to retreat, self-isolate and fold itself into a fetal position on matters affecting the continent.
If we are to ensure inclusive, sustainable development, SA must significantly support and strengthen the peacekeeping capacities of the Southern African Development Community and the AU.
• Ntshalintshali is a former Cosatu general secretary.
More than 7,000 killed in eastern DRC this year, warns DRC leader
Wounded SANDF soldiers back home from DRC
James Kabarebe — Kagame’s ‘hatchet man’ and Rwanda’s ‘link to DRC rebels’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.