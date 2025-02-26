ANDREW BAHLMANN: AI takes its place at the deal table

AI stands out as one of the most powerful tools for improving efficiency, reducing risk and enhancing the decision-making process of mergers & acquisitions (M&A).
The many AI tools on the market are of invaluable aid in more complex activities — and the process of M&A is often highly complex. Potential deals involve multiple stages that require extensive data analysis, due diligence, risk assessment and strategic decisions. At one time this was a labour-intensive process, but no more. Over time many tools have evolved to remove the donkey work — and the likes of ChatGPT are the culmination of this process.
Still, at no point does it replace the need for human expertise and judgment in final decision-making. Where it does assist is in some of the most time-consuming aspects of M&A, for instance the due diligence process. AI tools such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, can instantly analyse vast amounts of data, from financial records to legal documents. By identifying risks, discrepancies and opportunities, AI reduces the time and effort required to perform due diligence, thereby increasing the likelihood of sound judgment and consequently successful deals.
AI-powered algorithms can predict future trends, identify market shifts and assess the financial health of potential targets. By analysing historical data, industry trends and competitor performance, AI models help M&A professionals predict how the deal will fare in the long term, offering deeper insights into potential risks and opportunities.
AI uses the same process and analysis of large data sets to identify potential targets or acquirers. By using advanced algorithms to analyse market trends, financial health and strategic fit, it can help dealmakers find ideal acquisition targets that might otherwise have been overlooked by a human sifting through the same data.
AI models can improve the accuracy of valuations by processing complex financial data faster and more precisely than traditional models. For instance, it can help identify hidden value or risk factors that may be missed in standard financial analyses, ensuring that a fair price is negotiated for both parties.
An AI tool can even assist with negotiations by analysing the behaviour, language and responses of parties. For instance, by inspecting their past negotiations and thereafter applying predictive models, AI can suggest strategies for approaching current negotiations, helping negotiators secure more favourable terms.
As the AI revolution continues to evolve, SA’s diverse economy offers fertile ground for more widespread adoption of AI in M&A. While details are typically not in the public domain, one can hypothesise what takes place back of deals.
For instance, an SA bank wanting to embark on an acquisition of a regional financial institution would typically employ AI in the due diligence, where machine learning algorithms quickly analyse hundreds of thousands of documents, including financial statements, compliance records and legal agreements. Such an approach greatly reduces the time spent on manual document review and help identify potential risks in the target company’s books.
Brighter future
Additionally, AI-driven predictive analytics could model the potential future performance of the combined entity, allowing the bank’s leadership to make more informed decisions about integration strategies. This approach would smooth the process and realise synergies faster than otherwise.
In the SA mining industry, where M&A deals are often influenced by volatile commodity prices and geopolitical factors, AI-powered tools have been crucial in evaluating the long-term value of assets. One example could be a large mining group considering an acquisition of smaller mining companies across Southern Africa. AI models can be used to assess not only the financials of these companies but also to predict future commodity price trends and their potential impact on valuations.
In sectors such as technology, agriculture and energy, AI’s capabilities could be game-changing. For example, in the agritech industry it could help assess the potential for mergers between small-scale agricultural technology firms, assisting in valuations based on both financials and growth potential driven by AI-based innovations in agriculture.
Similarly, in the energy sector, and renewable energy initiatives in particular, AI-powered risk models could better assess the feasibility of energy projects and predict long-term performance, which would be invaluable for M&A decision-making.
Several other trends are expected to shape the future. On completion of an acquisition AI will play an increasingly important role in integration. Machine-learning algorithms can analyse data from both companies to optimise processes, streamline operations and predict potential pitfalls in the integration phase.
Furthermore, SA has a complex regulatory environment, particularly regarding M&A activity. AI tools could be leveraged to ensure compliance with local regulations, helping firms navigate through the intricate legal requirements with greater accuracy and efficiency.
We find that M&A transactions increasingly involve digital assets. AI can enhance the evaluation of cybersecurity risks during the deal process to detect vulnerabilities in both the target’s IT systems and its potential exposure to data breaches — be a critical factor in high-stakes deals.
The integration of AI into the M&A process is undoubtedly transforming how deals are executed, offering significant advantages in terms of speed, accuracy and risk management.
• Bahlmann is CEO: corporate & advisory at Deal Leaders international.
