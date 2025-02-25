NKENKE KEKANA: Unravelling twisted race classification

Bo-Kaap in Cape Town. The descendants of the white settlers in SA have been in this part of Africa far longer than Trump’s ancestors have been in America, says the writer. Picture: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order inviting “disfavoured” SA descendants of settler groups whose “properties are being seized without compensation” to that country as refugees has sparked much debate about race in SA.
Trump’s bizarre offer is assumed to target white Afrikaners, though the actual order does not specifically mention Afrikaners. It is however encouraging that many prominent leaders of this community have rejected the offer.
At the heart of the land question in SA is the history of dispossession of the black African majority by white Europeans. Most productive land in SA remains in the hands of a minority white population. Yet there is no evidence of any properties belonging to the so-called descendants of settlers being confiscated.
It is ironic that the architects of apartheid colonialism now cry foul, claiming they are being discriminated against because of their race. This is as disingenuous as it is shortsighted, since their campaign has backfired — all business interests are bound to suffer if the Trump administration imposes tariffs on SA, especially on the country’s agricultural produce such as fruit and wine.
US President Donald Trump. Picture: MICHAEL M SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES
If Trump decides to kick SA out of the US’s preferential trade agreement, the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) this will also almost certainly restrict that country’s access to the entire continent, and push many African countries closer to China.
The descendants of the white settlers in SA have been in this part of Africa far longer than Trump’s ancestors have been in America, yet they are being identified as refugees. Afrikaners are ethnic South Africans; apart from their origins, they belong nowhere other than in this part of the African continent.
There are 3-million to 4-million people in SA who call themselves Afrikaners, and most farmers who work the most productive agricultural properties are among them. Perhaps Trump wants these Afrikaners to come to the US to bolster that country’s agricultural sector?
Contextually, if we are to digest the issues it is important to revisit the history of the Afrikaners in SA. Most of those on board Johan Anthoniszoon “Jan” van Riebeeck’s three ships that docked in the Cape in 1652 (employed by the Dutch East India Company) were of Dutch origin.
In 1688 the French Huguenots arrived in the Cape Colony as refugees escaping religious persecution by the Catholic monarchy in France. By 1836 the Cape Dutch, with the Huguenots, made up the majority of the so-called Boers, and the Voortrekkers who trekked north in search of greener pastures and to escape British rule of the Cape Colony.
Though many of the Great Trek leaders died in the numerous battles that took place with native African tribes, their offspring consolidated their political power and formed what was internationally recognised as the Boer Republics; the ZAR (Transvaal) and the Orange Free State.
For their part the Huguenots mainly stayed in the Cape Colony, establishing wine farms and building a lucrative wine industry. The French Huguenots, as part of the emerging Afrikaner political elite, also used their administrative skills to run the country after the 1910 Union of SA.
We need to remove the veil of ignorance on the Afrikaners and apartheid racial classification.
Many of the political elite in the last decades of apartheid rule were descendants of the French Huguenots. They came to Africa as refugees and settled here, and it is unthinkable that they will migrate again as refugees to the US of Donald Trump.
It was only after the Anglo-Boer War and the birth of the Union of SA that a language called Afrikaans was used in schools and in the Dutch Reformed Church. The language itself is a creole language, a fusion of many languages.
Though the word Afrikaner was used historically to refer to different peoples of the British/Dutch Cape Colony; race was only prefaced to the Afrikaner after the formation of the Union of SA in 1910.
We need to remove the veil of ignorance on the Afrikaners and apartheid racial classification. It was the apartheid Nationalist Party that in the 1940s twisted history to suit their racist “own affairs” apartheid policies.
Afrikaners of colour have as much claim to Afrikaans as a language and the Afrikaner as a distinct identity community. One day in the not so distant future the children of the “regte Afrikaners” (apart from those who might once again be refugees in the Americas) and those of the Afrikaners of colour or Afrikaap, may come together to acknowledge their common African ancestry.
We must move beyond the teachings of racist propaganda and the twisted history books of apartheid National Party ideologues and embrace the true meaning of Afrikaners, who are as ethnic as all other tribal groups in SA. They are part of the SA nation, with its rich diversity and history.
The land belongs to all who are willing to work it — no particular racial group must disproportionately own the land in SA.
NKENKE KEKANA: Unravelling twisted race classification
Afrikaners of colour have as much claim to Afrikaans as a language and the Afrikaner as a distinct identity community
• Kekana is a former ANC MP.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.