Opinion

CARTOON: No GNU taxes

25 February 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, February 25 2025
Tuesday, February 25 2025

Wealth tax proposed to fill budget gap

The proposal is one option to balance budget after rejection of 17% VAT rate
National
1 hour ago

Moody’s weighs in on budget delay

Agreement that does not stray from fiscal consolidation path is likely, says ratings agency
Economy
1 hour ago

Budget postponement opens door for tax alternatives, says IEJ

The Institute for Economic Justice has come up with a list of suggestions to replace a VAT hike in the 2025 budget
Economy
16 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Budget 2.0 needs GNU’s stamp of approval

All eyes will be on the amended version
Opinion
1 day ago
Monday, February 24 2025
Monday, February 24 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAYTON MCKENZIE: Inside the postponement of the ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: ANC’s crazy recovery plan
Opinion / Editorials
3.
HILARY JOFFE: Budget that wasn’t was quite a bold ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LEON LOUW: Budget chaos — political scandal, ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: GNU opts for lesser evil of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.