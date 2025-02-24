A woman is shown near the Seraleng mining community in Rustenburg in the North West. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/DINO LOYD
TARISAI MUGUNYANI: Mining-affected communities get a seat at the table, albeit 30 years too late
The conversation has moved on to stakeholder engagement and sustainable development
The 2025 Mining Indaba took place in the shadow of the Stilfontein tragedy, the lives lost intensifying the spotlight on SA’s mine rehabilitation crisis.
As the Mining Indaba started, aiming to promote mining investment and preaching economic growth and benefits for all, what should have been at the forefront in these discussions was the immediate need to balance economic growth and environmental preservation.
Mining companies are always talking about economic growth, but when do they talk about what sustainable development means for mining-affected communities? Who bears those responsibilities and whether their operations are conducted in a manner that limits or mitigates environmental degradation due to mining?
The mining regulatory framework through the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act in SA creates dual responsibility for the state and mining companies. It establishes that the state is the custodian of the country’s mineral resources for the benefit of the nation, with mining companies holding the responsibility to contribute to socioeconomic development as well as rehabilitation of the environment during and after mining.
Mining companies thus contribute to socioeconomic development through social and labour plans as well as mine rehabilitation through financial provisioning. The state has a reciprocal duty to monitor compliance and enforce the obligations ensuing from the granting of licences.
However, in practice these distinctions blur — the reality is far more complicated. Communities rarely, if ever, see tangible benefits from mining. Those living in and around mine-affected communities continually suffer immeasurable harm resulting from environmental degradation, abandoned mines and failed rehabilitation.
These failures are compounded by the lack of tangible attempts at monitoring and seeking compliance by the state in line with its mandate in the act. This lack of care or due diligence from the state and mining companies creates tension, perpetuates illegal mining from abandoned mines, and places great pressure on communities.
In June, the SA Mineral Resources Administration (Samrad) system for processing mining applications will be replaced by a new minerals cadastre. The key focus of the cadastre has been advertised as a system designed to simplify the process of applying for prospecting and mining rights. However, little has been said about how the system can be accessed by communities and whether it will benefit local communities.
A functional mining cadastral system is vital. Established correctly, it will be an online portal that displays the country’s minerals in a way that is accessible to the public. There is an opportunity for this system to serve a dual function of showing the state of play of mining activities while allowing communities to monitor the number of mining companies in their area, their obligations to the development of communities but most importantly their responsibility to rehabilitate the land and mitigate environmental harm.
What this system has not established, as reported by the department of mineral resources & energy, is to what extent it can capacitate the department regarding compliance monitoring and enforcement or being used as a system to reflect all SA mines and track the rehabilitation and mine closure process as well.
Sustainable development requires a shift towards transparent, meaningful engagement with communities throughout the mining life cycle. The state and mining companies must not just listen to community voices as a box-ticking exercise, but engage meaningfully to ensure that the needs and priorities of mining-affected communities shape the development agenda.
For the state this means ensuring there are legislative mechanisms that seek to protect community interests, that the state is capacitated to ensure compliance with those legislative mechanisms. For mining companies, this duty requires them to ensure that their operations do not harm communities, that grievances and adverse impacts are addressed, and that they contribute to the socioeconomic upliftment of those affected by their activities. The conversation is no longer about compliance with regulatory requirements alone; it is about proactive, meaningful stakeholder engagement and creating sustainable development.
The legacy of SA mining is intricately tied to the country’s socioeconomic development. There thus should be a balance between the prioritisation of economic development and the wellbeing of those living in mining-affected areas. It is not an impossible balance, but an achievable goal if the mining sector commits to and embraces a sustainable development framework that prioritises compliance with legislative mechanisms created to protect community interests. This is a vital step in mitigating undue harm and considering the impact on future generations as envisaged in section 24 of the constitution.
It is commendable that efforts are being made to engage communities. However, the damage has been done, and the only way to undo it is to consider mining-affected communities as equal custodians of the environment in which mines operate. It is no longer sufficient to just tick boxes; it is time to offer everyone a seat at the table.
• Mugunyani is an attorney with the Centre for Environmental Rights.
