The acquisition will be funded through Prosus' existing cash resources
Pressure campaign coincides with SA’s emerging role as key architect of Global South’s financial architecture
A mission to repatriate more than 100 wounded and sick SANDF soldiers was aborted last week
Social Research Foundation polling suggests that ‘hope is now dwindling‘ regarding the GNU
Move comes a year after fund manager said PGM sector was a value trap
Headline inflation ‘could rise to 3.3% from 3% in December’
The conversation has moved on to stakeholder engagement and sustainable development
Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats tumble to their worst result since World War 2, exit polls show
Games against France, Ireland and New Zealand will provide an important litmus test
As we continue to mourn the loss of a dance icon, we remember the dance we have with these lined up events
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: ‘Temporary setback’ ministers
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The painful trade-offs facing Godongwana
Minister assures SA load-shedding will be over by the weekend
EDITORIAL: Budget 2.0 needs GNU’s stamp of approval
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Special cabinet meeting to discuss budget postponement
NATASHA MARRIAN: GNU opts for lesser evil of spending cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.